By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Robert Masibo passes the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Strathmore University Gladiators at the City Park Stadium on September 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Strathmore University Gladiators coach Meshack Senge has tipped Kenya Police to win the title after watching his side thrashed 6-1 by the runaway league leaders in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match on Saturday night at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Champions Gladiators were handed a lesson by the red hot leaders, who moved 13 points clear after the huge win and the result left Senge tipping the law enforcers to succeed his side as this season’s champions.



“We got a thorough beating from a team that looks like champions and showed their might in every department,” Senge, who is also the national men’s team coach, said in his post-match comments.



Senge’s charges took a fourth minute lead through Matthew Kipchirichir but that only served to inspire the law enforcers as they levelled the scores three minutes later through skipper Oliver Echenje before going to rip apart the students’ defence at will to maintain their unbeaten run this season.



Amos Barkibir hit a brace with Titus Kirutai, Samuel Wokila and Felix Okoth scoring a goal each to give the 2013 champions an emphatic win. The win saw Police complete the double having nicked a 1-0 win in the first leg.



The result left the spluttering champions a massive 30 points behind Police, who are now on 46 points, 13 ahead of second placed Butali Sugar Warriors. Senge blasted his charges for failing to put up a fight in the one-sided match.



“We need to be better than this, the score line was harsh but that it was happens when you give a side like Police chances,” he added. Police coach, Kenneth Kaunda, has demanded more of the same from his charges as they seek to reclaim the title.



“It was a perfect response from the charges after we fell behind early on and I want to see more of that mentality in the coming matches,” Kaunda said.



Also on Saturday, forward Arnold Marango hit a last minute winner to earn relegation threatened Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) a shocking 4-3 win over on-song Sikh Union Nairobi.



The students rallied from two goals down to upset the 2012 champions to ease their relegation worries this season. The result moved them to 14 points, same as 13th placed Chase Sailors.



In Sunday’s matches, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology beat Multimedia University 4-1 in a women’s Premier League match.

Eshiombo Okama and Hannah Jesse scored braces for the Juja-based students to complete a good weekend. JKUAT had beaten UON 1-0 on Saturday. Shaiyn Baifo pulled one back for the Rongai-based side.



In another women's top flight encounter Sliders edged out Kenyatta University Titans 1-0 courtesy of Charity Miller's 37th minute strike. In the men's top flight league, Parklands downed Kenyatta University Vultures 1-0 as Chase Sailors and Parkroad Badgers played out a 2-2 stalemate.



Daily Nation