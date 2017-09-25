

Photo by Mark Pugh



Edinburgh University moved to the top of women`s National league 1 after beating rivals Milne Craig Clydesdale Western 7-0 at Peffermill.





The catalyst was a hat-trick from Sophie Maunder while Hanna McKie, Louise Campbell, Ella Watt and Becky Drew added to the tally.



Edinburgh`s player/coach Sam Judge said: “The team was really focused and patient today, and we scored some great team goals.”



Hardly surprising Western coach Derek Forsyth was far from impressed by his team`s performance but he did single out schoolgirl goalkeeper Jess Buchanan who prevented the scoreline reaching even greater heights.



Wildcats slipped into second spot in the table following a 2-1 win over a depleted Dundee Wanderers at Auchenhowie.



The Taysiders were the more positive side in the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead when Scotland striker Charlotte Watson finished off a move following a pass from Amy Snelle.



Wildcats had their chances to level the score but efforts from Lucy MacArthur and Lucy Findlay were blocked by Wanderers` keeper Carmin Dow.



Ten minutes from the interval the Wildcats clawed their way back to parity when a speculative close range shot by MacArthur eluded Dow and finished in the net.



Wildcats were by far the dominant force in the second half and Alex Stuart and Kareena Cuthbert at a penalty corner were again frustrated by Dow. Wanderers had their only chance at a breakaway but Ruth Blaikie was eventually crowded out.



Despite the efforts of Dow and stalwart Sam Sangster in the Wanderers` rearguard, Wildcats took the lead for the first time, the ball rebounded off the keeper to Rachel Bain and her pass found Findlay in space and she made no mistake from close range.



Wildcats might have added a third but Catriona Booth`s set piece shot cannoned off a post.



Scotland striker Sarah Jamieson was the day`s top scorer with four in Grove Menzieshill`s 7-1 victory over Kelburne, a result that moves them into third place in the division.



Grove Menzieshill`s other strikes came from Sue Hamilton, teenager Jenny Walls and finally Katie Robertson, Rachel Ewing-Day got the Paisley side`s only strike.



Watsonians leapfrog Wanderers into fifth place with a 3-1 away win at GHK, the goals came from Cailin Hart, Heather Elder and Lorna Crawford.



Grange were the only bottom four side to break their duck after a 3-1 victory over Hillhead.



Scottish Hockey Union media release