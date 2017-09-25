



Wimbledon opened their England Hockey campaign with a 1-1 draw against Beeston in a high quality opening affair in Nottingham.





Wimbledon were league leaders last season before losing out in dramatic style in the play-off final, but took a second half lead thanks to an Iain Lewers penalty stroke, scoring on his debut for the club.



Beeston hit back just six minutes later, Mark Gleghorne converting a penalty corner to open his account for the new season and earn the hosts a share of the spoils.



Reigning champions Surbiton started their defence of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division title in confident fashion with a 6-2 win at Canterbury.



Alan Forsyth scored 20 league goals last term and his excellent form showed no signs of stopping as he hit an opening day hat trick.



Luke Taylor, Dave Beckett and Lewis Prosser were amongst the scorers for the visitors who led 5-0 after 39 minutes, before strikes from Craig Boyne and Michal Nowakowski offered some resistance for Canterbury.



Sevenoaks’ first ever game in the top flight ended in defeat as they went down 4-1 at home to Reading. Four goals in 17 second half minutes from Ben Francis, Kiran Patel, Owain Dolan Gray and Ben Boon put the visitors in control, before the prolific Andrew Ross converted a consolation penalty corner in the final minute.



Hampstead & Westminster continued on from their first ever top four finish last season with a 4-0 triumph over Brooklands MU.

Rupert Shipperley and Sam French gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break before Stephen Dowds wrapped up the scoring with a second half double.



Meanwhile, East Grinstead saw their home clash against Holcombe postponed.



Euro Hockey League media release