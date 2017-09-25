

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Orée made it two wins from two with another eye-catching win in the Belgian league as they beat reigning champions Dragons 4-3.





The Brasschaat side opened up a 2-0 lead via Jeffrey Thys and Thomas Verheijen but a spell of three goals in seven minutes saw Facundo Callioni, Philippe Simar and Tomi Domene swap the lead around.



Thys equalised but Lee Cole won the tie for Orée with a brilliant backhand shot into the roof of the net from a corner rebound and they held on for the victory.



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles lost their perfect record when they went down 2-1 to Royal Leopold in a derby tie. Manu Brunet gave Leo the perfect start, making it 1-0 before Tom Boon equalised but Arthur Verdussen scored in the final minute to swing the tie into Leopold’s hands.



For Racing coach Xavier Reckinger, he said of the outcome: "We were hoping to win this derby but it did not turn out as we wished. To be honest, I'm not so disappointed with the team's performance.



“On the other hand, I am disappointed with the way we have conceded our two goals. The second was due to a tactical error. We got the chances but we did not manage to kill off the game so we can only blame ourselves."



Elsewhere, Herakles continued their good start to the season with a 3-2 victory over Beerschot with Nicolas de Kerpel scoring a hat trick.



La Gantoise scored a 1-0 win over Leuven, Waterloo Ducks hammered Pingouin 7-0 while Daring saw off Braxgata 3-1.



Euro Hockey League media release