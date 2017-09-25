Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Bloemendaal run up huge win over HGC

Published on Monday, 25 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

HC Bloemendaal posted yet another imposing scoreline as they added a 7-2 win over HGC to last week’s 5-1 win over Rotterdam to stay unbeaten this term and set a high bar for the EHL ROUND1 series from October 6-8.



They were 4-0 ahead by the end of the first quarter and were 7-0 clear before HGC got a couple of goals back in the last eight minutes but too late to affect the outcome.

“It went well today," said Bloemendaal midfielder Floris Wortelboer afterwards to hockey.nl. "To me, it is no surprise that we can play so well. On the training ground, I see how much quality we have weekly. Today it all clicked."

Tim Swaen (pictured) – Friday night’s hero – started the scoring from a corner with Wortelboer adding another in the fifth minute. Roel Bovendeert and Florian Fuchs virtually put the game out of sight before Glenn Schuurman, Thierry Brinkman and Fuchs again completed the rout.

Rotterdam broke Amsterdam’s winning streak with a 3-2 win at the Wagener Stadium. Boris Burkhardt continued his good start to the season with an 11th minute strike but Jeroen Hertzberger, Hidde Turkstra and Thijs van Dam turned things around for a 3-1 lead. Mirco Pruyser got one back late on.

Oranje-Rood finally got their first win of the season with a 3-1 success over Den Bosch with goals from Mink van der Weerden, Niek van der Schoot and Agustin Mazzilli.

Kampong lost their seasons clean sheet when Joost van der Vijkeijken got on the scoreboard early on for Pinoke. Kampong, though, scored the next five goals with Martijn Havenga and Bjorn Kellerman both getting a pair.

Euro Hockey League media release

