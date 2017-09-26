Day-to-day management of the organization







Managing Director



The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) is the governing body for the Pan Americas in the international Olympic sport of Field & Indoor Hockey and is one of 5 Continental Federations that report to and are funded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





We are seeking an experienced, dynamic leader, passionate about sport and its’ development in the Pan Americas, and ready to take on the challenge of strategically growing the programs and resources of PAHF as its Managing Director.



Role Summary



Reporting to the President and Board of Directors, the Managing Director is responsible and accountable for the day-to-day management of the organization in accordance with its mission, goals and policies. The Managing Director is responsible for the planning and operations for PAHF.



Required Qualifications & Experience:





University degree in relevant discipline is preferred

5-7 years of applicable professional experience within the not-for-profit/social sector in a senior management/leadership position; and knowledge of the international sport community

Excellent organizational and project management skills and the ability to manage multiple projects at a time

Experience developing and managing budgets

Highly client-focused and energetic, with a proven track record of success in managing key stakeholder relationships; including business leaders, partners, government agencies, volunteers and community groups;

Strong negotiation, conflict management and problem solving skills

Strong leadership skills with a strong focus on supporting and motivating professional consultant(s) and encouraging Board member engagement;

High level of honesty and integrity, discrete and ethical

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a persuasive and passionate communicator with superb interpersonal skills.

Must be fully fluent (written and verbal) in English and Spanish.



The PAHF offers a rewarding work environment with a competitive salary and benefits program. Salary will be commensurate with experience and track record of success. For a full job description please visit www.panamhockey.org.



Qualified candidates can submit their letter of interest, indicating their salary expectations and their resume in confidence to the Chair HR Committee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by October 20, 2017.



PAHF is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from all qualified candidates. We thank all applicants, but only those considered for the positons will be contacted.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release