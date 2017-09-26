

Photo by Mark Pugh



It was a fantastic weekend of Scottish youth hockey at the Notts Sport Inter District 2017, held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





In the U18 Boys’ event first place went to East, with West coming second; the BYTE most Valuable Player was awarded to John Stephen.



The U16 Boys’ event saw another victory for East with West again coming in second spot. The BYTE Most Valuable Player was awarded to Dan Pearson of East.



Day 2 got under way with a West versus North clash that saw West come out on top 3-2 in the U18 boys’ Inter-Districts. The opening goal was scored by West in just 2 minutes and it was Fraser Moran who struck to make it 1-0.



North equalised on 14 minutes when Christopher Moon scored a field goal to make it 1-1. West retook the lead on 16 minutes when Moran struck his second goal to make it 2-1. Moran was at it again when he finished off a penalty corner to bag his hat-trick and make it 3-1.



North pulled one back on 36 minutes when Moon struck for a penalty corner, but North couldn’t find an equaliser and West held on for a 3-2 victory.



East defeated Highland 10-1 in the U16 boys’ first game of the day after a storming opening to the match. East blitzed the Highland goal with the opener coming in 3 minutes through Jake Inglis. East then made it 2-0 in 4 minutes through Kit Mackenzie, then 3-0 on 7 minutes through Luke Morris.



Highland pulled one back in the early goal-fest on 12 minutes when Iain McFadden struck a penalty corner to make the score 3-1.



East struck again a minute later when Joel Davenport made it 4-1 before on 18 minutes Jake Inglis struck a fifth. Strikes by Oliver Pateron, Drew Dickson-Murray, a double for Charlie Jack, and a second for Morris made a final score of 10-1.



West beat North 4-0 in the U16’s competition in an impressive performance. The opener was struck on 8 minutes by Ben Carroll to put West 1-0 up. Then on 22 minutes Matthew O’Toole finished off a penalty corner to make it 2-0.



West secured the victory on 36 minutes when Louis Gardner struck home a penalty corner to make it 3-0.



West put the icing on the cake in the 45th minutes when Euan Menzies scored to make it 4-0.





Boys’ Inter District 2017, photo by Mark Pugh



Midland beat Highland in a close match finally taking the game 2-1 in the U18 event.



The opening goal went the way of Midland when in 7 minutes – Jamie Golden was a Captain leading by example when he made it 1-0 from a penalty corner.



Midland doubled the advantage in the 19th minute when Alex Wilson struck to make it 2-0 and put his side in the driving seat.



Less than five minutes later however and Highland pulled themselves back into the contest through a Ewan Oldroy penalty corner strike to make it 2-1.



The close match didn’t produce any further goals and Midland held on for the win.



East U18s defeated North 5-1 in another strong performance. East’s opening goal came in the first minute when Fraser Heigh struck to make it 1-0. Then on 5 minutes Heigh was at it again we he bagged his, and East’s, second goal to make it 2-0.



East was on the rampage and on 11 minutes Jamie Rintoul added his name to the score sheet to make it 3-0. On 23 minutes Richie McCluskey got in amongst the goals when he scored to make the score 4-0.



North pulled one back on 31 minutes when the impressive Christopher Moon scored to make it 4-1. The scoring was completed by East on 34 minutes when Jacob Tweedie struck to make it 5-1.



Midland U16 came out on top when they defeated Highland 3-0. The opening goal for Midland came on 28 minutes through a Samuel Knight penalty corner to make it 1-0. Midland doubled their lead on 31 minutes through a Keir Robb strike to make it 2-0.



The scoring was completed by Midland on 45 minutes when Robbie Alexander struck to make it 3-0.



East went on a scoring streak when they defeated North 11-0 in the U16’s competition. The goals were flying in from the start with the opener coming in 3 minutes through a Finlay Conroy penalty stroke. On 12 minutes Jake Inglis made it 2-0 and his strike was quickly followed up by goals from Charlie Jack and a double for Joel Davenport.



It was 5-0 on 31 minutes when Jack scored his second before Oliver Pateron added his name to the score sheet two minutes later.



A clinical final ten minutes for East saw Inglis strike before Jack scored another three goals, giving him five in total in the 11-0 victory.





Photo by Mark Pugh



West defeat Midland 3-1 before the final U18 game between East and Highland, which saw East win 11-0 to finish first in the Notts Sport U18 Boys’ Inter-Districts.



West defeat Midland 8-0 to take second place in the Nottssport Boys’ U16 Inter-Districts. A hat-trick from Euan Menzies, a double by Louis Gardiner and goals from Captain Gavin MacKenzie, Niall Taylor and Matthew O’Toole sealed the victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release