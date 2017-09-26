Pravin Narain



THE Marist hockey men's team is facing difficulties ahead of the 2017 Geotech Drilling Services International sponsored 2017 Marist Eastgate Memorial Tournament in Fiji.





Tournament director Paul Fraser said the preparations were well on track.



"Marist men's side was hit with a major blow to their preparations to try and take out their own tournament," Fraser said.



"Zane Ah Yuk and Owen Smith who are currently in Auckland on a hockey scholarship with Kelston Boys High were scheduled to take part in the tournament are both injured and going in for surgery this week,"



The tournament will have 20 teams competing.



"The preparations almost completed for the competition which starts this Friday. Players will be out to showcase their talents and a few development players will be out to make an impression with the national coaches.



"Marist side will be fielding a strong side to win their own tournament and Ventures and Stingers are in very good form after a 1-all draw in their last challenge cup match Geotech Marist will have a task on hand."



The tournament will start on Friday at the National Hockey Centre at Laucala Bay, Suva.



The Fiji Times