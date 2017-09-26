By Scott Gelman





Forward Sabrina Rhodes dribbles the ball in Maryland Field Hockey's game against Northwestern at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex on Sep. 24, 2017. (Matt Regan/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg called a timeout after Northwestern took a 3-2 lead in the 55th minute Sunday. The veteran coach was upset with her team's struggling offense.





Meharg pulled goalkeeper Sarah Holliday, giving Maryland an extra offensive weapon, while leaving her net empty.



The tactic initially proved beneficial as the Terps dominated possession, but the decision didn't produce a game-tying goal.



"We have to be very cautious and always keep possession of the ball," midfielder Madison Maguire said. "It's more of an attacking mindset, which is good."



Meharg said for the first time this season, the Terps planned to take Holliday out of the game and leave the net open because they were trailing. Shortly after the move, forward Melissa Wilken fired off one of Maryland's best opportunities of the second half.



The ball struck the post, and the crowd's sudden anxiety was evident as it sighed.



Still, the Terps were in control. The presence of an extra offensive player all but ensured the ball would remain near their offensive zone for the remainder of the game. An often-aggressive attack reset frequently, feeding defender Bodil Keus the ball near midfield — a cycle Maryland turned to when the circle became crowded.



"We just have to go out there and do it," midfielder Brooke Adler said. "You're getting another person in the circle. We kind of get the attack going with that extra player up there."



The extra congestion earned midfielder Lein Holsboer one final penalty corner in the game's waning seconds. The shot was saved, though, as Maryland lost its fourth game to a ranked opponent this season.



Meharg said the Terps would consider using an extra attacker when trailing in the coming weeks, but it's not a situation she wants her team in.



"We put ourselves in a position to tie the game," Meharg said. "Hopefully we're not in this position again, but if we are, we'll be ready."



