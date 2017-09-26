Irish EYHL Matches To Go Ahead This Weekend
EY Irish Hockey League matches will take place this weekend, September 30th, as the IHUA will appoint umpires to the EYHL fixtures.
Hockey Ireland and the IHUA released a joint statement saying “Hockey Ireland and the Irish Hockey Umpires Association (IHUA) have been in positive discussions about a number of topics.
Significant progress has been made and both organisations are very happy that the EYHL competition will commence on 30 September. The Boards of Hockey Ireland and the IHUA will meet on October 1 to continue the good work that has been done over the last week.”
A full preview of the start of the EYHL will follow in the coming days.
Men's EYHL Fixtures:
|Cookstown
|v
|Pembroke Wanderers
|Cookstown
|30/09/2017
|14:30
|Annadale
|v
|Three Rock Rovers
|Strathearn Grammar School
|30/09/2017
|14:30
|Railway Union
|v
|Banbridge
|Park Avenue
|30/09/2017
|14:40
|Lisnagarvey
|v
|Monkstown
|Comber Road
|30/09/2017
|15:00
|Cork Church of Ireland
|v
|Glenanne
|Garryduff
|01/10/2017
|14:00
Women's EYHL Fixtures:
|UCD
|v
|Cork Harlequins
|Belfield Water
|30/09/2017
|13:00
|Loreto Hockey Club
|v
|Railway Union
|Loreto Beaufort School-Rathfarnham
|30/09/2017
|13:15
|Pegasus
|v
|Trinity College
|Queens University
|30/09/2017
|14:30
|Ards
|v
|Pembroke Wanderers
|Londonderry Park
|30/09/2017
|14:30
|Belfast Harlequins
|v
|Monkstown
|Deramore Park
|30/09/2017
|14:30
Irish Hockey Association media release