Irish EYHL Matches To Go Ahead This Weekend

Published on Tuesday, 26 September 2017 10:00
EY Irish Hockey League matches will take place this weekend, September 30th, as the IHUA will appoint umpires to the EYHL fixtures.



Hockey Ireland and the IHUA released a joint statement saying “Hockey Ireland and the Irish Hockey Umpires Association (IHUA) have been in positive discussions about a number of topics.

Significant progress has been made and both organisations are very happy that the EYHL competition will commence on 30 September. The Boards of Hockey Ireland and the IHUA will meet on October 1 to continue the good work that has been done over the last week.”

A full preview of the start of the EYHL will follow in the coming days.

Men's EYHL Fixtures:

Cookstown  v Pembroke Wanderers  Cookstown 30/09/2017 14:30
Annadale  v Three Rock Rovers  Strathearn Grammar School 30/09/2017 14:30
Railway Union  v Banbridge  Park Avenue 30/09/2017 14:40
Lisnagarvey  v Monkstown  Comber Road 30/09/2017 15:00
Cork Church of Ireland  v Glenanne  Garryduff 01/10/2017 14:00

Women's EYHL Fixtures:

UCD  v Cork Harlequins  Belfield Water 30/09/2017 13:00
Loreto Hockey Club  v Railway Union  Loreto Beaufort School-Rathfarnham 30/09/2017 13:15
Pegasus  v Trinity College  Queens University  30/09/2017 14:30
Ards  v Pembroke Wanderers  Londonderry Park 30/09/2017 14:30
Belfast Harlequins  v Monkstown  Deramore Park 30/09/2017 14:30

 Irish Hockey Association media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

