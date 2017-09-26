Ben Somerford







It’s hard to know who the favourites are for this year’s Australian Hockey League (AHL) men’s title in Perth from September 28 to October 8, but there’s plenty of contenders.





After winning the tournament last year, the Victorian Vikings will be gunning to take the title again. With Chris Ciriello winning Top scorer and Player of the Final last year, they are looking for another good year.



The WA Thundersticks will be looking forward to going that little bit further this year in the AHL tournament after finishing with silver in the last three years but they have lost some experience.



The NSW Waratahs haven’t won the tournament since 2005. After finishing third last year and finishing the top of their Pool they will be coming into the tournament hoping for gold.



The Queensland Blades have finished with gold three times in the last five years during a dominant period and after last year’s performance, finishing fifth, they will be hoping to be back among the semi-finals at least.



Tasmania won their first AHL tournament in 2014 and with Eddie Ockenden receiving Player of the Tournament four times from the last six years, they’re a dark horse but will likely aim for the semi-finals.



The Canberra Lakers haven’t had the chance to make it to into the grand final since 1998. This year they will be anticipating making it into the semi-finals. Andrew Charter won Goalkeeper of the Tournament in 2015 and will be hoping to bring his team to finals.



The NT Stingers are yet to win a medal at the AHL tournament. They will be striving to make it to the semi-finals and hopefully make it in the top three, led by Kookaburras forward Jeremy Hayward.



The SA Hotshots are yet to make it to the grand final. They will be hoping to spring a few surprises and make it into the semi-finals this year.



India and New Zealand Development sides will also compete in 2017, with the former reaching the semi-finals in 2016.



Hockey Australia media release