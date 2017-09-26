By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Robert Masibo passes the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Strathmore University Gladiators at the City Park Stadium on September 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police opened a 13-point lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union’s men’s Premier League after another impressive performance at the weekend.





The law enforcers crushed champions Strathmore University Gladiators 6-1 at the City Park Stadium to maintain their unbeaten run this season.



Two matches into the second leg, the 2013 champions have clearly replicated their first leg form and have certainly shown that they mean business as they bid to reclaim the title.



And with a mid-week fixture against struggling Chase Sailors on Wednesday, Police coach Kenneth Kaunda has called for consistency and urged against any form of complacency.



“We are in good form at the moment and that is down to teamwork and everyone enjoying their match. Yes, we have a big lead and we are taking a game at a time and see how it plays out in the end,” Kaunda said on Monday.



Forward Amos Barkibir, a periphery figure in past seasons, is clearly enjoying his hockey this season. Three goals in his last two matches have seen him take his tally of the season to 14 goals this season. He hit a brace against Gladiators, showing why Kaunda has started with him ahead of talismanic striker Moses Chepaliti in the last two matches.



Kaunda lavished praises on the young forward.



“I think his game has come of age and he has learnt a lot from the senior players in the team and his goals are definitely helping our title push,” the coach said.



Police can open a 16 point lead if they beat Chase Sailors in their mid-week tie. A win will move them to 49 points.



There is no change in the top five places with Butali Sugar Warriors occupying second spot with 33 points, three ahead of Greensharks. Sikh Union missed the chance to move to third spot after they were uppset 4-3 by Kenya College of Accountancy University. (KCA-U).



The 2012 champions remain fifth on 28 points, one behind fourth placed Wazalendo. On the other side of the table, KCA-U’s shock result against Sikh saw them enhance their chances of avoiding the cop.



The second from bottom club are now on 14 points, 10 ahead of bottom placed TUK and one behind Western Jagaurs, who occupy 13th spot.



The last two teams at the end of the season will be relegated to the men’s National League. In the women’s top flight league, JKUAT‘s two wins this weekend saw them dethrone Amira Sailors from fourth spot.



The Juja-based side are on 22 points, 11 points behind leaders Telkom.



Daily Nation