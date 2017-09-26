

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Club de Campo produced a superb performance to beat Club Egara 5-1 in the big match of week one of the Spanish league in Madrid with Atlètic Terrassa, Real Club de Polo and CD Terrassa also winning.





For Campo, they raced into a 3-0 lead via an Alvaro Tello opening goal, a Leandro Tolini penalty corner and a further effort from Gonzalo Lasso.



Siso Ventalló’s side did get a lifeline just before half-time when Marc García-Chicote scored with one of the last touches of the period.



But a second Tolini corner and another goal from Alvaro Iglesias stretched out the lead further. Egara had plenty of chances but during the second half but could not convert in a rough opening date to the season.



Dani Martin’s reigning champions Atlètic Terrassa were big winners 8-2 against RS Tenis. The Santander side did take a second minute lead and it was 2-2 on the half hour mark.



But two goals from Marc Bolto (pictured) and Marc Salles – the latter ending with a hat trick – along with strikes from Santi Ibanez and Dani Malgosa made for a comfortable day out in the end.



Polo were 3-0 winners over newly promoted Atletico de San Sebastian. New Belgian arrival Max Plennevaux scored just six minutes into life with Polo to start the ball rolling with Manu Bordas grabbing the second. Borja Llorens – back after a spell with Wimbledon – completed the victory from a corner.



CD Terrassa won their date with Junior FC 3-2 while FC Barcelona and SPV Complutense drew 1-1 at the Pau Negre Stadium.



Euro Hockey League media release