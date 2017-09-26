

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Jan Schiffer’s 51st minute goal got Uhlenhorst Mülheim back on the winning trail in Germany as they beat UHC Hamburg 3-2 on Sunday, bouncing back from a defeat to Harvestehuder THC.





German Under-21 international Schiffer (pictured) opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the only goal of the first half. Julius Schmid levelled early in the second half before Thilo Stralkowski restored the Uhlenhorst lead.



Hannes Müller – another German Under-21 – equalised for UHC before Schiffer’s corner won the day. They rode their luck at times but eventually got the win, one which coach Omar Schingemann said certainly “came with a bit of luck today”. They are now in the final two weeks of preparation for the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona.



On Saturday, Mülheim fell 3-0 behind against HTHC in the first half before Benjamin Becker got one back while Stralkowski also netted a penalty stroke to make the game exciting. Finn Köhler, though, settled the tie for HTHC.



At the end of the weekend, Uhlenhorst ended in fifth place after five matches while Harvestehuder THC went top on Sunday courtesy of an excellent 2-1 win against Rot-Weiss Köln.



The base was set by goals from Michael Korper and Nick Spooner in the first 20 minutes. Christopher Ruhr got one back in the second half but HTHC held on.



Christoph Bechmann described it as the “perfect season start” adding: “We are, of course, happy with it and want to continue our form next weekend. We were very good in the first half; Köln dominated the second where we were thankful to Tobi Walter."



Rot-Weiss dropped to second in the table as a result. Mannheimer HC are third alongside Berliner HC on 10 points. Mannheim beat Club an der Alster on Saturday before drawing 1-1 with Berlin on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release