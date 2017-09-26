JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have been urged to send a strong team for the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) Under-21 International Junior Hockey Tournament.





Johor Hockey Association president Datuk Md Jais Sarday said that the SoJC should not be taken for granted as the national hockey team would get good exposure by playing against some of the top teams in the world.



The six-nation SoJC will feature are defending champions Australia, India, England, Japan, United States and Malaysia. It take be held at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here from Oct 22-29.



Malaysia won the inaugural tournament in 2011, followed by Germany (2012), India (2013 and 2014), Britain (2015) and Australia (2016).



“It’s not easy organising this tournament. To the MHC, please take it seriously,” Md Jais said after the launch of the SoJC at the Johor International Convention Centre (Persada) yesterday.



Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was also present at the event.



Md Jais said the SOJC would be an opportunity for the Under-21 teams to experiment before taking part in the Asian Junior Hockey qualifiers in 2019.



“Since they may meet again in 2019, the MHC should send strong teams to the SoJC,” he said, adding that the US will be participating for the first time “as they want to strengthen their team”.



“The US hockey team, who are ranked 26th in the world, requested to be involved in the SoJC.



Md Jais thanked sponsors for pledging a total of RM1.89mil in cash and kind. Among the sponsors are the Johor state government (RM500,000), Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd and RTM (RM200,000 each); Yayasan Harmoni, Genting Berhad, UM Land, Johor Corporation, SP Setia, JBB Builders and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (RM100,000 each); and SAJ Holdings, Iskandar Waterfront, Kumpulan BCB Berhad and Berjaya Times Square (RM50,000 each).



The Star of Malaysia