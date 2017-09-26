

Ged Curran was an Umpire at the London 2012 Olympic final.



Scottish Hockey is delighted to have Sarah Wilson, Victoria Truesdale, Ged Curran and David Sweetman confirmed as officials for the upcoming Commonwealth Games – Gold Coast 2018.





It is a tremendous achievement for Scottish Hockey and only Australia and New Zealand have more officials appointed than Scotland for Gold Coast 2018.





Sarah Wilson was an umpire at the Rio Olympic bronze medal match



We’d like to congratulate Sarah, Victoria, Ged and David on this great success. They are terrific ambassadors for Scottish Hockey and we are delighted to see their hard work and commitment to the sport rewarded.



Hockey in Scotland is naturally equitable, fun, friendly and exciting, and is growing. It is a welcoming sport where anyone can get involved and take part. Scotland is a world leader in producing international class umpires and officials, as signified by the appointment of Sarah, Victoria, Ged, and David.



Sarah Wilson is currently the Scottish Women in Sport Official of the Year and umpired the Olympic bronze medal match at the Rio Olympic Games. She is also on the FiH Road to Tokyo list. Sarah has just umpired the European Nations Final in Amsterdam and is also appointed to the World League Finals in New Zealand in November, as well as the Indoor World Cup in February.



Victoria Truesdale was a Judge at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and was appointed to Tournament Director Level (Level 5) in 2017. Closer to home, Victoria was the TD for the U16 and U18 Boys Notts Sport Inter District event at the weekend.



Ged Curran umpired the Olympic Final in London in 2012 and the Commonwealth Games Final in 2006. He was also an Umpires Manager at Glasgow 2014. Ged is a World Panel Umpire Manager, the highest level, and is a mentor as part of the Scottish International Appointments Panel, and the FIH Road to Toyko Project.



David Sweetman’s last major appointment was the Junior World Cup in India, where he umpired a semi-final and the bronze medal match. David is the CEO of Scottish Hockey and with over 40 international umpire caps is a member of the Road to Toyko development Panel.



Please join us in congratulating Sarah, Victoria, Ged, and David on their great appointments.





David Sweetman



