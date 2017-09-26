Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Diverse Men’s side named for Oceania Cup

Published on Tuesday, 26 September 2017 10:00
View Comments


Photo: www.photosport.nz

A diverse Vantage Black Sticks Men’s team has been named to compete at next month’s Oceania Cup in Sydney.



The Oceania Cup runs from 11-15 October at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre where New Zealand will be joined by hosts Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Held every two years, the Oceania Cup is the continental championship for the Oceania region with the winner of each gender automatically qualifying for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Both the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women have already qualified for the World Cup, with the women’s event in London (July, 2018) and the men’s in India (November, 2018).

Each nation will play each other in the pool rounds before the top two ranked nations face off in the gold medal match for the Oceania Cup title.

Vantage Black Sticks head coach Darren Smith has named a talented side led by captain Arun Panchia who is the most experienced player in the group having played 227 international tests.

Goalkeeper Devon Manchester and midfielder Marcus Child are the only others to have played over 100 games but they are joined by some exciting young athletes.

Daniel Harris will make his New Zealand debut after impressing during the recent Ford National Hockey League where he scored five goals and helped North Harbour lift the Challenge Shield for the first time since 2009.

Harris will combine for a dangerous striker combination with Canterbury’s Sam Lane who is in hot form having finished top goal scorer at the Ford NHL with 13 goals from six games.

Rio Olympian James Coughlan returns to the side having taken a break earlier in the year and missing the Hockey World League Semi Final in Johannesburg.

“We have a number of players who are unavailable for selection due to European club commitments and injury, so this will be a test for this group to step up and make their mark,” Smith said.

“The Oceania Cup will be a tough challenge and we certainly know that Australia in particular pose a huge threat all across the turf.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our guys in action, in particular Daniel Harris who had a great Ford NHL tournament showing skill, work rate and form for the champion side North Harbour.

“There were a number of talented players not only with North Harbour but across the whole Ford NHL competition which was pleasing to see.”

A Vantage Black Sticks Women’s team for the Oceania Cup will be announced later this week.

CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Oceania Cup

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN – OCEANIA CUP
11-15 October - Sydney, Australia 

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

2

Cory BENNETT

North Harbour

Defender

26

59

3

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Defender

21

24

13

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

26

103

1

James COUGHLAN

North Harbour

Midfielder

27

79

23

Nick ELDER

Southern

Midfielder

24

13

19

Daniel HARRIS

North Harbour

Striker

20

-

8

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

25

26

12

Sam LANE

Canterbury

Striker

20

25

20

Devon MANCHESTER

Auckland

Goalkeeper

27

113

5

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

22

20

26

Leo MITAI-WELLS

Midlands

Striker/Midfielder

22

29

30

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder/Striker

23

73

24

Arun PANCHIA (c)

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

28

227

14

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

23

64

31

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

19

32

18

Brad READ

Capital

Defender

22

3

7

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

27

63

32

Mac WILCOX

Central

Striker

21

12


Hockey New Zealand Media release

