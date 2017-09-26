

Photo: www.photosport.nz



A diverse Vantage Black Sticks Men’s team has been named to compete at next month’s Oceania Cup in Sydney.





The Oceania Cup runs from 11-15 October at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre where New Zealand will be joined by hosts Australia and Papua New Guinea.



Held every two years, the Oceania Cup is the continental championship for the Oceania region with the winner of each gender automatically qualifying for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.



Both the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women have already qualified for the World Cup, with the women’s event in London (July, 2018) and the men’s in India (November, 2018).



Each nation will play each other in the pool rounds before the top two ranked nations face off in the gold medal match for the Oceania Cup title.



Vantage Black Sticks head coach Darren Smith has named a talented side led by captain Arun Panchia who is the most experienced player in the group having played 227 international tests.



Goalkeeper Devon Manchester and midfielder Marcus Child are the only others to have played over 100 games but they are joined by some exciting young athletes.



Daniel Harris will make his New Zealand debut after impressing during the recent Ford National Hockey League where he scored five goals and helped North Harbour lift the Challenge Shield for the first time since 2009.



Harris will combine for a dangerous striker combination with Canterbury’s Sam Lane who is in hot form having finished top goal scorer at the Ford NHL with 13 goals from six games.



Rio Olympian James Coughlan returns to the side having taken a break earlier in the year and missing the Hockey World League Semi Final in Johannesburg.



“We have a number of players who are unavailable for selection due to European club commitments and injury, so this will be a test for this group to step up and make their mark,” Smith said.



“The Oceania Cup will be a tough challenge and we certainly know that Australia in particular pose a huge threat all across the turf.



“I’m looking forward to seeing our guys in action, in particular Daniel Harris who had a great Ford NHL tournament showing skill, work rate and form for the champion side North Harbour.



“There were a number of talented players not only with North Harbour but across the whole Ford NHL competition which was pleasing to see.”



A Vantage Black Sticks Women’s team for the Oceania Cup will be announced later this week.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN – OCEANIA CUP

11-15 October - Sydney, Australia

SHIRT # PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS 2 Cory BENNETT North Harbour Defender 26 59 3 David BRYDON Canterbury Defender 21 24 13 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 26 103 1 James COUGHLAN North Harbour Midfielder 27 79 23 Nick ELDER Southern Midfielder 24 13 19 Daniel HARRIS North Harbour Striker 20 - 8 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 25 26 12 Sam LANE Canterbury Striker 20 25 20 Devon MANCHESTER Auckland Goalkeeper 27 113 5 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 22 20 26 Leo MITAI-WELLS Midlands Striker/Midfielder 22 29 30 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder/Striker 23 73 24 Arun PANCHIA (c) Auckland Defender/Midfielder 28 227 14 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 23 64 31 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 19 32 18 Brad READ Capital Defender 22 3 7 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 27 63 32 Mac WILCOX Central Striker 21 12



Hockey New Zealand Media release