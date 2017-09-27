



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – It is with heavy hearts that the USA Field Hockey Family mourns the loss of a well-known field hockey coach, player and passionate advocate for the game. Bobby Issar, player and coach, with more than 27 years of experience at the national level, passed away peacefully today.





"It was heartbreaking for us all to learn of the passing of Bobby," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "He dedicated so much of his life to hockey and achieved so much as a player, coach and selector. He inspired so many young people in the game who grew in field hockey through Spirit Eagles. It is tragic that Bobby was taken from our sport too soon. The field hockey community can be so thankful that we had Bobby in our lives and in our sport. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."



Issar has a proven track record that highlights many international and domestic as well as personal and coaching successes. He was a member of the 1987 Pan American Games team that won the bronze medal when hosted in Indianapolis, Ind. He was part of the U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and was a five-time indoor champion, and was the Goal Scorer of the Tournament at three of those events. He remained part of the U.S. Men’s National Team program as a player and coach from 1981 until 2005, completing six Olympic Games Cycles. He was the fourth member of his family to represent Team USA since 1959 and used his expertise to compete in 26 different countries.



On the coaching side, he was involved with USA Field Hockey’s High Performance programs as a coach and selector for both the men’s and women’s teams.



In 1990, he started the club team Spirit Eagles, which is directly related to the old North Jersey Men’s Field Hockey founded in 1956 by a number of enthusiasts of various national origins. As the director and head coach, he was committed to training and development of elite field hockey players. This mission translated to him taking teams abroad for special coaching by some of the world’s best as well as arranged for high-caliber coaches to come to the United States for training camps.



USA Field Hockey Family wants to extend our condolences to the Issar family as we send our thoughts and prayers for Bobby’s recent passing.







