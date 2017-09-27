Ben Somerford







Reigning Australian Hockey League Best Player winner Georgia Nanscawen is hungry to see the Victoria Vipers go one better in 2017 after consecutive runners-up finishes.





The Vipers have been beaten in the past two AHL gold medal matches by Queensland, with last year’s decider dramatically finishing 3-2 to the Scorchers.



“We’re pretty happy Madonna Blyth is not there this year!,”Nanscawen laughed.



“She tore us up in a couple of them. They’re always strong and they’ve got numerous talented players across the board.



“They’ll be one of the teams to watch this year. If it comes to that in the final, hopefully we can knock them off.”



Hockeyroos forward Nanscawen was part of Victoria’s side which triumphed in 2012.



“We’ve had some good performances in the last couple of years,” the 25-year-old said.



“The Victorian brand of hockey is a team game. We play a good brand of team passing hockey, we work well with each other.



“Obviously we’d love to go one better this year, we have the team to do it, but you can never tell until you’re in the tournament.”



Nanscawen, who has 205 caps and has scored 37 goals for Australia, recently missed out on selection for the Oceania Cup team.



“That’s pretty disappointing so there’s a lot to prove in this tournament,” she said.



“I think I play my best when I’m feeling really happy and loving it. I normally do with the Victorian girls.



“You don’t think about those things. You want to do your best for the Victorian team and do your best.”



Nanscawen entered last year’s AHL in similar circumstances, having missed out on selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics.



“It was a pretty tough year last year, missing out on Rio so it was nice to be able to put in a good performance in AHL,” she said.



“I’ll be looking to do that again this year. It’s fun to play with the Victorian girls.



“This year, that’s my exact aim, is to enjoy the tournament. That’s when I play my best hockey.”



Hockey Australia media release