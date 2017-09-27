Ben Somerford







The Queensland Scorchers have won the Australian Hockey League (AHL) the past two years and appear the favourites for this year’s title but there’s plenty of contenders.





The AHL gets underway at Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday 28 September, running through to Sunday 8 October.



The Victorian Vipers have been unfortunate the past two years, finishing runners-up on both occasinos. They will be hoping to go that one step further. Emily Hurtz has won Top Scorer for the tournament the last two years and will be important.



The NSW Arrows have won the most titles in the competition although they haven’t taken the title since 2014 when Casey Sablowski won Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final. After finishing third in 2016 they will be hoping to at least make it into the grand final this year.



The Canberra Strikers are yet to win an AHL championship so after finishing fourth last year they will be pushing hard to make it into the grand final.



The WA Diamonds have won seven AHL titles but they haven’t won since 2010. After just missing out on the semi-finals in 2016, they will be hoping to make it this year.



The Tassie Van Demons are also yet to win a title, they will be striving to at least make the final four this year.



The SA Suns have won two championships but not since 2011. Jane Claxton won Player of the Tournament in 2015 and she will be hoping to get her side into the semi-finals this year.



After finishing 10th last year, the NT Pearls will be hoping to finish higher this year and they are yet to make it into the grand final, they will be hoping to try make it into the semis.



India and New Zealand will also field developmental sides, with the Kiwis finishing sixth last year.



This year's AHL finals will be streamed via Hockey Australia's social media channels on Saturday-Sunday 7-8 October. You can follow the remainder of the tournament via the Hockey Australia website or https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/.



Hockey Australia media release