OPINION: Has Gemma McCaw taken a break from hockey, or has hockey taken a break from McCaw?





It was hard to tell with all the smoke and mirrors around her non-selection for the Black Sticks.



Hockey and coach Mark Hager spoke in riddles. McCaw wouldn't speak at all.





But the last time McCaw did speak to me on the topic - just four months ago - it was all eyes on her hockey future.



"I've still got that hunger, especially for those major tournaments," she said. That hunger seems to have disappeared completely and it is all a bit baffling really.





When the Black Sticks squad was announced on Wednesday for the Oceania Cup without the prolific striker in the mix, I assumed she had been dropped cold by coach Mark Hager, despite being in form at the National Hockey League tournament in Wellington last week.



I asked New Zealand Hockey if she had pulled out of the running and was told: "Gemma is not currently in the national squad or development squad, so not selected."



Shortly after I spoke with Hager, who said she had, in fact, made herself unavailable for selection for the remainder of the 2017 season to focus on her career and "get her life in order".



So with a media manager saying dropped, a coach saying won't play and McCaw saying , well nothing at all, I am feeling very much out of the hockey loop.



While Hager said it was McCaw's call, he didn't sound overly concerned one of the New Zealand's leading players was otherwise occupied. He mentioned her career and married life.



With 246 caps to her name and two Commonwealth Gold medals, it'd be fair to assume hockey has been McCaw's career.



I understand people and circumstances change. We get older, we get married and so on. But if a career is really what McCaw is choosing to focus on, would it not be a Tokyo Olympic gold medal, or a Commonwealth Games gold medal, or a Hockey World Cup gold medal? Or all of the above. McCaw will still only be 30-years-old when the 2020 Olympics rolls round, hardly over the hill for one of the best strikers the side has seen in recent years.



Outside of hockey McCaw is shining for sure. This year she has started her new business, the 100 Percent Project - a joint venture with three others that educates and coaches corporates and children on wellbeing. In May, she said her profile from hockey had helped get the business started and who wouldn't do the same. It's a great opportunity for any Black Stick who struggles to balance work and hockey on very little pay for a professional athlete.



McCaw's profile also lifted when she met, dated and married another sporting star - former All Black captain Richie McCaw. I mention this only because one of the reasons she has chosen not to play for the Black Sticks, was to focus on her family life.



While she has said nothing about starting a family just yet, the former All Black has.



"My wife plays hockey for New Zealand, so when she's decided she's had enough of hockey, maybe," the 36-year-old told a French show while promoting his movie Chasing Great.



Although McCaw hasn't played international hockey since last year's Olympic Games campaign when the team came up short of bronze, she has proved this year she is more than capable of being a great Black Stick again. She has travelled to the US for the California Cup and nailed an NHL win with her Midland side on Saturday.



McCaw has appeared in several women's magazines this year, speaking about hockey, her job and a little about life with Richie. Her social media accounts also demonstrate her love for her hockey, her hubby and adventure.



But, on Wednesday, when McCaw was left off one very important guest list, she made herself unavailable for comment.



Maybe she said it loud and clear to me earlier in the year. Perhaps, McCaw has just lost her passion for the Black Sticks.



"You've got to have that passion. You don't want to go back just to play in a major event you have to be 100 per cent into it. You can't play these matches at 80 per cent."



