Vantage Black Sticks in form for Oceania Cup

Published on Wednesday, 27 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
Pictured: Stephanie Dickins, courtesy www.photosport.nz

Head coach Mark Hager has named an in-form Vantage Black Sticks Women’s side to contest next month’s Oceania Cup in Sydney.



The team of 18 includes 11 players who competed in Sunday’s Ford National Hockey League final between Midlands and Northland.

Versatile defender Stacey Michelsen is the most capped player with 235 tests to her name while she is joined by eight others who have played over 100 games.

There are likely to be two significant milestones chalked up during the event with Samantha Charlton just one match away from her 200th test while goalkeeper Sally Rutherford is currently on 147 caps.

North Harbour defender Stephanie Dickins and Midlands defender/midfielder Tarryn Davey have both been rewarded for an impressive performance throughout the week at the Ford NHL.

“We have a few changes from our team which played at the World League Semi Final in Belgium and I think it shows the quality of depth we have with competition for spots,” Hager said.

“Steph Dickins and Tarryn Davey in particular were great contributors for their teams at the Ford NHL and they will bring athleticism for us along with fitness, speed and versatility.

“While we have already qualified for the World Cup we will be going to the Oceania Cup with plenty of motivation and team goals in the lead up to the Hockey World League Final in Auckland this November.”

The Oceania Cup runs from 11-15 October at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre where New Zealand will be joined by hosts Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Held every two years, the Oceania Cup is the continental championship for the Oceania region with the winner of each gender automatically qualifying for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Both the Vantage Black Sticks Women and Men have already qualified for the World Cup, with the women’s event in London (July, 2018) and the men’s in India (November, 2018).

Each nation will play each other in the pool rounds before the top two ranked nations face off in the gold medal match for the Oceania Cup title.

CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Oceania Cup
VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN – OCEANIA CUP
11-15 October - Sydney, Australia

SHIRT #

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

13

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

25

199

5

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

21

25

1

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

21

7

17

Steph DICKINS

North Harbour

Defender

22

7

20

Natasha FITZSIMONS

Midlands

Defender

28

86

28

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Striker/Midfielder

28

43

12

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

27

168

2

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

25

124

24

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

22

151

11

Rachel McCANN

Canterbury

Striker

23

62

4

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

24

172

31

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

25

235

9

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

24

122

15

Grace O’HANLON

Auckland

Goalkeeper

24

17

6

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Midfielder/Striker

21

31

8

Sally RUTHERFORD

Midlands

Goalkeeper

35

147

25

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Midfielder/Striker

22

57

16

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender/Midfielder

22

151

Hockey New Zealand Media release

