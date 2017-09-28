Ben Somerford







The 2017 Australian Hockey League (AHL) and Under-13’s Carnival take place in Perth from Thursday 28 September to Sunday 8 October.





The AHL brings together all eight state and territories, along with development teams from India and New Zealand.



The Under-13’s Carnival brings together all states and territories, with New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia fielding two sides in each of the gender divisions.



Hockey Australia Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “This year’s AHL and Under-13 Carnival will see 44 teams compete, with 206 games played in four different divisions of both genders, running across 11 days.



“The Under-13 Carnival gives budding young hockey athletes an opportunity to witness first hand their heroes, with the AHL bringing together the best of the best around Australia.”



Victoria are the reigning champions in the men’s division, while Queensland won last year’s women’s title.



Captains from sides across the country got together on Wednesday for a captain’s call at South Perth Foreshore.



This year's AHL finals will be streamed via Hockey Australia's social media channels on Saturday-Sunday 7-8 October. You can follow the remainder of the tournament via the Hockey Australia website or https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/.



Hockey Australia media release