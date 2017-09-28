

Photo: Getty Images



Former Vantage Black Sticks midfielder Gemma McCaw has confirmed an ‘indefinite break’ from international hockey to focus on her career.





McCaw, who is the third most capped women’s player with 246 tests, has not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympic Games after taking time away from the National Squad.



“I’ve really enjoyed the last eight years and have loved playing for New Zealand but I have no plans to attempt a return to international hockey,” McCaw said.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends, my past teams and management, sponsors and everyone in the hockey community who has supported me.



“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I have had and the people I have met along the way. I now look forward to focusing on my career.”



Vantage Black Sticks head coach Mark Hager wished McCaw all the best for her future endeavours and said the door was never shut if she decided to work on a return.



“Gemma is a very talented athlete and has been an important part of our team over a span of eight years, and has been a big factor in helping us improve on the world stage to where we are now.



“To have played so many games for her country certainly puts her among a select few of fantastic players. I thank her for her huge contributions to the team and the sport of hockey as a whole and wish her good luck as she shifts focus onto her career,” he said.



Hockey New Zealand Media release