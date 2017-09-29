Pravin Narain



THE Marist Hockey Club in Fiji will introduce a new competition next year where the players will be able to represent the district where they are originally from.





Marist Hockey Club tournament director Paul Fraser said it was an exciting time for them.



"We are planning to start a new competition for the teams as it will be an origin-based concept as we want to develop the sport of hockey in the country," he said.



"We are looking for a name and the sponsor for the tournament.



"The competition is all about strengthening the district competition where the players from other districts playing for the different team will be able to play for their own district as the competition will be similar to the State of Origin competition."



The 2017 Geotech Drilling International Marist Eastgate Memorial Tournament starts at the National Hockey Centre in Laucala, Suva today.



"The players from Ovalau and west will bring a strong district competition which we have been lacking for the past 12 years and we are trying to revive and bring the concept of origin-based competition next year," Fraser said.



"We are looking at every district that has played in the past like Lautoka, Nadi, Ba, Suva, and Levuka who were strong teams and have sufficient players in Suva who can represent their origin district and it will make a very good district competition."



The Fiji TImes