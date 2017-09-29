



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29







DI: No. 2 Duke vs No. 9 Boston College | 4 p.m. ET

This top-ten matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 9 Boston College will be one to watch in Division I field hockey this weekend. This Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) battle sees Duke with their 7-1 overall record and 1-1 conference play with their sole loss being against Virginia. Since losing, Duke has won their last four games. Boston College meanwhile is 7-3 overall and 0-3 in conference play this season. The Eagles are coming off a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over Pacific this past Sunday. Tune into see ACC matchup to see if Boston College can get their first conference win when they take on the Blue Devils this Friday.



DI: Old Dominion vs Liberty | 4 p.m. ET

Both Old Dominion and Liberty are coming off disappointing losses this past weekend. Old Dominion dropped to 3-5 on the year after losing to No. 2 Duke this past Sunday. The Monarchs will aim to get back on track with a Big East Conference win over Liberty this weekend. Liberty also dropped to 3-5 on the season with back-to-back losses to Quinnipiac 1-0 on Friday and then Yale 1-0 in overtime on Sunday. The Flames outshot Yale 17-15 and held a 4-2 edge in short corners but were unable to capture the victory. These two teams are evenly matched so expect this game to be a thriller until the very end.







DII: Millersville vs Mercyhurst | 3 p.m. ET

Millersville will look to bounce back after back-to-back losses this past week to No.1 East Stroudsburg on Wednesday and Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Marauders are 3-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play. They have a big upcoming week with three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) games in a row. Mercyhurst is coming off a 5-0 victory over Molloy College this past Sunday and of the five goals scored, four of them came in the first half. With the victory, they moved onto a 3-4 overall record this season. The Lakers will look to have another quick start when they take on PSAC conference foe Millersville this Friday. The last time these two teams met was the second game of the second when Millersville edged out Mercyhurst 6-1.



DIII: No. 16 Kean vs Rowan | 1 p.m. ET

Kean remains perfect in 2017 following a win over Bridgewater College this past Sunday by a final of 3-1. With the victory, they improved to 10-0 overall and have proven to be a strong defensive team having only allowed a total of five goals so far this season. The Cougars will look to keep their undefeated record when they take on Rowan this Friday. Rowa is coming off a four-game winning streak after defeating FDU 2-0 on Monday and Stevenson University 2-0 on Wednesday. After four straight wins, Rowan has improved to 5-3 overall this season. Will Kean remain undefeated or will Rowan be able to keep their winning streak alive?



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30



DI: No. 14 Harvard vs Penn | 12 p.m. ET

Harvard and Penn will both be looking to earn their second win in Ivy League Conference play this Saturday. Harvard is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season. Since losing to top ranked Connecticut, they went on to win their last four games including defeating Yale 2-1 on Saturday and Lafayette 6-1 on Sunday. Penn is 4-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season. They are coming off a spectacular weekend in which they recorded two big wins. On Saturday, Penn got their first Ivy league victory when they defeated Cornell 2-0 and the following day they upset American 3-2 in overtime. Tune into see which team will improve in the Ivy League Conference.





DI: No. 11 Stanford vs Ohio State | 3 p.m. ET

Stanford started off the 2017 season with back-to-back losses but has gone on to win their last seven games. The Cardinals are coming off a 4-1 win over New Hampshire this past Friday, after having a quick start scoring in the first two minutes of the game. With the victory, Stanford is now 7-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Ohio State could potentially give Stanford some trouble this Saturday as they are 4-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The Buckeyes have proven to be a hard team to beat having knocked off top ranked Louisville earlier this season. This past weekend, Ohio State lost two extremely close games to Michigan in overtime and Michigan State in shootouts. Will Stanford be able to keep its winning streak alive or will Ohio State be able to defeat another top ranked opponent?







DII: No. 2 Shippensburg vs No. 8 Bloomsburg | 12 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two PSAC teams will be the game to watch in Division II field hockey this weekend. Shippensburg improved to 6-1 overall after a 3-1 victory over Mansfield this past Saturday. The Raiders scored all three goals in the first half to gain momentum and will look to continue that quick start mentality to improve upon their winning streak this weekend. Bloomsburg is coming off a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to Mansfield, despite outshooting their opponent 19 to 8. With the loss, Bloomsburg dropped to 2-3 overall this season as they head into a stretch where their next four games are all PSAC conference matchups. The last meeting between these two teams came early in the season with Shippensburg claiming victory in a 3-2 overtime win.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1



DI: No. 25 American vs Longwood | 1 p.m. ET

American University is coming off a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime defeat against Penn last Sunday. This is the first loss for AU since September 8 when they lost to No. 9 Louisville. American outshot Penn 16-7 and held a 9-7 advantage in penalty corners, but could not notch the winning goal. American will look to get back on track versus Longwood this Sunday. Longwood is 8-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season. The Lancers have outscored opponents 12-1 during their current homestand and will aim to keep rolling behind strong midfield play this weekend. Will Longwood continue its winning streak or will American be able to get back on track?







DI: No. 19 William & Mary vs Northeastern | 1 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) teams will be a great game to watch in college field hockey this weekend. William & Mary is coming of a dominant 8-0 win against La Salle this past Sunday to improve to 6-4 overall. Northeastern topped Vermont 6-2 this past Sunday after being down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes before going on to score six unanswered goals. With the victory, Northeastern improved to 5-4 overall this season. The Huskies will look to show their resilience again when they take on William & Mary this Sunday. Tune into see which team will move up in CAA conference play.







DII: No. 4 Saint Anselm vs Mercy | 11:30 a.m. ET

Saint Anselm defeated Franklin Pierce this past Tuesday 4-1 to improve to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play this season. Saint Anselm is off to one of its best starts in team history, racking up eight straight wins. In those matchups, the Hawks have scored 31 goals. Saint Anselm will look to remain undefeated when they take on Mercy this Sunday. The Mavricks are coming off three-consecutive losses, with their most recent being a hard-fought 2-1 battle to Bellarmine. With the loss, Mercy dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in conference play. A big win against Saint Anselm could help get Mercy back on track.



DIII: No. 6 Tufts vs. No. 9 Hamilton | 12 p.m. ET

This past Tuesday, Tufts defeated conference opponent Wesleyan (Conn.) to remain undefeated in New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) play. With the win, Tufts improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. During the game against Wesleyan, the Jumbos controlled the tempo for most of the match and got on the board first. Tufts will be looking for another quick start when they take on Hamilton this Sunday. The Continentals are coming off a 6-1 victory over Utica and improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play this year. Hamilton will look to have a big win over top ranked Tufts to help improve their conference record.



* DI Rankings are based off NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll (Posted September 26, 2017)

** DII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll (Posted September 26, 2017)

*** DIII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division III Coaches Poll (Posted September 26, 2017)



