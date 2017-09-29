

Three Rock celebrate their EY Champions Trophy success last season. Pic: Adrian Boehm



After a couple of weeks delay, the men’s EY Hockey League tips off on Saturday with the race to be the third champion of the national league starting in earnest.





The highlight of the new day one is the meeting of Lisnagarvey against Monkstown at Comber Road as two of last year’s top four locking horns. Both sides won the away leg of their league meetings in this fixture but Garvey will probably be viewed as favourites this time around.



The 2016 champions have a reasonably settled panel for the new campaign with Michael Robson the sole departure to Crefelder HC in Germany with Neal Glassey’s suggested move with him not going through in the end. On the flip side, James Corry’s arrival from Instonians is a handy exchange.



With Glassey, Sean Murray and Matthew Nelson all having a coming-of-age year, playing three senior international tournaments, they have serious strength.



Monkstown, meanwhile, have seen Lee Cole move to Royal Oree, starring in the Belgian club’s win over Dragons last Sunday with the crucial goal and being named in La Libre’s team of the week. Kyle Good is also taking some time off hockey, linking up with Rathmichael FC.



It means that opportunity knocks for some of their youthful cohorts to stake a claim for a place in the side.



Champions Trophy winners Three Rock Rovers are on the road to face newly promoted Annadale at the new venue of Strathearn School. Rovers found Dale a real handful when they met in the league two years, earning just one point from the two games.



This time around, the side meet with Rovers who have been unbeaten in this competition for 17 matches and have added South African international Richard Pautz as well as Ben McCrea from UCD and John Mullins from Clontarf.



Mullins, though, has an injury from the Irish Under-21s tournament in Valencia as has goalkeeper Jamie Carr so Conor Quinn – who has also returned from UCD – and Shane O’Brien will battle to see who steps in between the posts.



The other promoted side, Cookstown, face Pembroke on home turf. The last time the two sides met in Tyrone was two years ago in an incident-packed game.



Down to ten men due to a red card after less than ten minutes, Cookstown had plenty of the game only to lose out 3-1, Mark Crooks getting the Reds’ goal, an absolute corker, just before the end.



“We are a very different team now than we were back then; a bit tougher, a bit smarter, and hopefully a bit more ruthless,” Crooks said of Cookstown now following their battle to promotion



“Pembroke are a great team. They had a tough start to last season but were really in with a shout in every game they played. That tells me that they will keep on fighting right to the final whistle. We’ll have to match that effort and mindset if we are to win. we’ll keep our heads and take our chances whenever they present themselves.”



Pembroke have six additions to last year’s panel with Cedric Mushiete from Royal Wellington in Belgium an interesting new arrival while there Cork C of I exchange programme sees Stephen Sweetnam, Richard Sweetnam and Richard Lynch bringing their Garryduff old boy contingent to five.



Banbridge’s new central defensive line-up will begin life at Railway Union following the summer moves from Kyle Marshall to Beeston and Matthew Bell to Crefelder HC.



Railway have had a huge turnover players with a trio emigrating to Australia while Mateusz Nowakowski is studying in Poland at university. They also have a large number coming in and so new coach Alan Browne’s first job is to get his side to gel.



On Sunday, Munster’s finest Cork C of I take on an ambitious Glenanne who have a number of eye-catching additions to their squad.



Former international Iain Walker is chief among them after well over a decade as YMCA’s number one; Richie Shaw is another, returning from a spell in Australia. Shannon Boucher is also set to come back to the club during the season.

** For full previews of the respective sides, click the following links:

– Annadale

– Banbridge

– Cookstown

– Cork C of I

– Glenanne

– Lisnagarvey

– Monkstown

– Pembroke

– Railway Union

– Three Rock Rovers



Men’s EY Hockey League fixtures

Saturday: Annadale v Three Rock Rovers, 2.30pm, Strathearn School; Cookstown v Pembroke Wanderers, 1.30pm, Steelweld Park; Lisnagarvey v Monkstown, 3pm, Comber Road; Railway Union v Banbridge, 2.40pm, Park Avenue



Sunday: Cork Church of Ireland v Glenanne, 2pm, Garryduff



The Hook