



Dinamo Kazan took the lead in their opening Russian Super League final series against Dinamo Elektrostal with Pavel Golubev’s late pair of goals earning a 3-1 victory.





The tie was even for much of the game with Kazan taking the lead thanks to Alexander Korolev’s goal before Evgeny Artemov levelled the tie for Elektrostal (pictured).



But, after three yellow cards came between the 53rd and 55th minutes – two for Elektrostal, one for Kazan – Golubev fired to victory.



The sides will meet in leg number two of their final on Saturday. Should Elektrostal win that, it means the game will go to a third leg on Sunday.



For Elektrostal, it provides a high quality final build-up to the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona where they will play Cardiff & Met and Uhlenhorst Mulheim.



They reached the final with a 3-1 win over Dinamo Stroitel with goals from Dimitry Laptev, Nikita Dvoretsky and Marat Khairullin.



Speaking after that tie, head coach Igor Shishkov said: “Once again, Dinamo Elektrostal has shown that it is one of the best teams in Russia together with Dinamo Kazan.



“These two clubs define the men's hockey in our championship. I think that the Russian team will be formed on the basis of these two clubs and the coaching staff is likely also to be drawn from these leading Russian teams.”



Euro Hockey League media release