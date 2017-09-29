Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women’s Masters All Ready To Go

Published on Friday, 29 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
Ben Somerford



The Australian Women’s Masters Hockey Championships get underway in Newcastle on Friday 29 September running through to Saturday 7 October.



The tournament brings together teams from all states with 41 sides competing across seven age-specific divisions at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.

Hockey Australia Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “Hockey Australia thanks the Newcastle City Council for its support in hosting the upcoming Women’s Masters Hockey Championships and next year’s Men’s edition too.

“These tournaments are always a great celebration of hockey, bringing together vast numbers of players who love the game from across the country.”

Images will uploaded regularly throughout the tournament on Hockey Australia’s Facebook page and results will be updated via Hockey Australia's Twitter page and hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com.

Hockey Australia media release

