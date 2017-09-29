Ben Somerford







Reigning premiers Victoria Vikings survived an early scare against South Australia to record a big win on day one of the Australian Hockey League (AHL) at Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday.





The Vikings trailed 2-0 after the first period following goals from Hotshots pair Luke Larwood (12’) at the back post and Kurtis Willson (14’) from a penalty corner.



Victoria begun their comeback just before half-time with captain Chris Ciriello (30’) before racing to an emphatic 8-2 triumph.



Goals to Victoria’s Kookaburras trio Aaron Kleinschmidt (33’), Kiran Arunasalam (41’) and Josh Pollard (42’) make it 4-2 at the final break.



Kleinschmidt (47’ and 50’) added another two to complete his own hat-trick, while Arunasalam (51’) grabbed another along with Andrew Scanlon (57’).



Elsewhere, Queensland Blades came back from a goal down to clinch a see-sawing 4-3 win over Tasmania Tigers.



Kieron Arthur hit a hat-trick for Tasmania, opening the scoring after 12 minutes.



Dylan Wotherspoon (19’) and Joel Rintala (27’) responded before the main interval, with the latter making it 3-1 after 39 minutes.



Tasmania weren’t done, with Arthur scoring late in the third, before equalising after 48 minutes.



Robert Bell would respond for the Suns, scoring the decisive goal in the 50th minute.



Elsewhere, the WA Thundersticks were too good for Northern Territory, triumphing 3-1 in the late game.



Trent Mitton (10’) and Tom Wickham (11’) scored within a minute of each other in the first period, with emerging young gun Liam Flynn (51’) adding a third. Jared Taylor (56’) scored a consolation goal for the Stingers.



NSW stormed home against ACT to claim a 3-0 win, with all three goals scored in the fourth period via Lachlan Sharp (49’), Nic McEwen (56’) and Tom Craig (59’).



On Friday, Victoria plays New Zealand (1pm all times WST), Tasmania faces South Australia (5pm) and WA meets India (7pm).



In the Women’s division, the WA Diamonds fought back from 2-0 down to claim an exciting 4-2 victory over the Canberra Strikers.



Goals to Laura Gray (19’) and Ashleigh Deacon (24’) had the Strikers in the box seat but WA responded after half-time.



Katy Clarke (31’) pulled a goal back shortly after the break, before Penny Squibb (33’, 38’ and 49’) scored a hat-trick to seal the result in front of the home crowd.



New Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith scored as NSW Arrows defeated Tasmania 2-0 in the early game.



Smith (25’) showed composure inside the shooting circle to open the scoring, before Abigail Watson (52’) added the second from a penalty corner.



Reigning champions Queensland defeated NT Pearls 5-0, despite a second period yellow card to Stephanie Kershaw.



Renee Taylor (36’and 52’) scored a double, while Kirstin Dwyer (2’), Ashlea Fey (53’) and Kazzia Lammon (57’) were also on the scoresheet.



Victoria defeated SA 4-1 with Sarah Breen (24’), Hannah Gravenall (39’), Emily Hurtz (42’) and Madi Ratcliffe (43’) scoring for the Vipers, while Miki Spano (49') scored the Suns.



On Friday, Victoria meet India (3pm), Queensland take on New Zealand (5pm) and Tasmania faces South Australia (7pm).



Hockey Australia media release