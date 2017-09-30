

HWC results are in



The Hockey Women’s World Cup Public Ballot sent fans into a frenzy from 19 August – 6 September as they applied for tickets to watch world-class teams compete in the biggest hockey event in the world in London next summer!





After a nail biting wait the day is finally here, the Hockey Women’s World Cup ballot results are in! Are you one of the lucky ones that have managed to secure one of the ground breaking 105,000 tickets applied for in the Public Ballot?



Notifications have been sent to applicants via email, so make sure you are keeping an eye out for yours which will reveal whether or not you've been successful.



Do you have any queries or questions regarding your ballot application? Please visit the Official World Cup website FAQ page or call the See tickets helpline on 0115 912 9117.



If you have unfortunately missed out on World Cup tickets in the Public Ballot, check your emails for information on how you can secure alternative tickets.



Hospitality now the only way to see England



In more breaking news, Hockey Women’s World Cup hospitality tickets will be going on sale soon! This will be your only chance to secure tickets to SOLD OUT England matches and to the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final sessions.



Whether you’re looking to create an unforgettable memory for guests or treat yourself and friends or family to a once-in-a-lifetime World Cup experience, we have a premium ticket package for the Hockey Women’s World Cup to suit you.



To register your interest, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 01628 897522



General Sale



All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public prior to Christmas - the perfect gift! To stay up to date with all this latest news and for notifications, sign up to the World Cup newsletter here.



England Hockey Board Media release