By Jordan Katz



After No. 15 Maryland field hockey rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie No. 6 Michigan and force overtime, a 100th-minute goal sent the Terps packing with a 3-2 loss in Ann Arbor on Friday.





Forward Emma Way was able to slot the ball home after it became loose in the box. Goalkeeper Sarah Holliday was off her line, trying to corral the ball, and it scooted by to give the Wolverines the walk-off win.



That the game went into overtime was a testament to Maryland (6-5, 2-2 Big Ten), which found itself in an early 2-0 hole. Michigan (8-2, 4-0) scored right off the bat to start the game, with forward Carly Bennett registering a goal just a minute and six seconds into the game. Another goal at the 20-minute mark, which defender Halle O'Neill drove home off a penalty corner, gave the Wolverines a 2-0 edge.



The Terps got a goal back soon after that, as midfielder Lein Holsboer came down the left side of the field and was able to find the net past goalkeeper Sam Swenson in the 26th minute.



With less than ten minutes remaining in regulation, Maryland was able to level the game thanks to forward Melissa Wilken, who chipped the ball past Swenson with an excellent finish to the far post.



The Terps had several promising chances, but converting only two of their six shots on goal led to their eventual defeat in overtime. One of their best looks came off a 35th-minute penalty corner, when a diving Swenson deflected away a shot from defender Bodil Keus.



Michigan provided more of a consistent threat on offense than Maryland. The Wolverines outshot the Terps 21-9 overall and also had an advantage with corners. Holliday recorded seven saves out of Michigan's 10 shots on goal.



The Diamondback