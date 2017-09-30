Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Watch All Matches of the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup Live

Published on Saturday, 30 September 2017 10:00
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As the final Continental Qualifier with the winner advancing to the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) is an event you don’t want to miss! Watch all of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams’ matches at the women’s IPAC live on EventsHub and the Guyana Hockey Board Facebook Page starting Monday October 16.



A link to watch the games will be provided prior to the start on the IPAC Event Page by clicking here.

The women’s Indoor Pan American Cup holds great potential for the Indoor USWNT, as they look to advance and qualify for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup which will be held in Berlin, Germany from February 7-11, 2018. In previous editions of IPAC, the Indoor USWNT has accumulated five medals including two silver and three bronze with the most recent coming in 2014 in Montevideo, Uruguay when they went on to defeat the host nation for third place.

Women’s Indoor Pan American Cup Matches:

Monday, October 16        USA vs. TTO        2:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, October 17        USA vs. URU        6:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, October 18        USA vs. ARG        4:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, October 19        USA vs. BAR        12:45 p.m. ET
                        USA vs. GUY        7:00 p.m. ET
Friday, October 20            USA vs. CAN        2:30 p.m. ET

Click here for the full women’s Indoor Pan American Cup schedule.

With a current FIH Hero Indoor World Ranking of No. 28, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team opens tournament play against Trinidad and Tobago and will compete against other highly ranked indoor teams. Tune in on Monday, October 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET to cheer on the Indoor USWNT!

Follow the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team while at the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup by checking Team USA’s Twitter account @USAFieldHockey for event updates as well as going to the Indoor Pan American Cup Event Page. #IPAC2017

USFHA media release

