COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As the final Continental Qualifier with the winner advancing to the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the Indoor Pan American Cups (IPAC) is an event you don’t want to miss! Watch all of the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams’ matches at the women’s IPAC live on EventsHub and the Guyana Hockey Board Facebook Page starting Monday October 16.





The women’s Indoor Pan American Cup holds great potential for the Indoor USWNT, as they look to advance and qualify for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup which will be held in Berlin, Germany from February 7-11, 2018. In previous editions of IPAC, the Indoor USWNT has accumulated five medals including two silver and three bronze with the most recent coming in 2014 in Montevideo, Uruguay when they went on to defeat the host nation for third place.



Women’s Indoor Pan American Cup Matches:



Monday, October 16 USA vs. TTO 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17 USA vs. URU 6:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 18 USA vs. ARG 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 19 USA vs. BAR 12:45 p.m. ET

USA vs. GUY 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 20 USA vs. CAN 2:30 p.m. ET



With a current FIH Hero Indoor World Ranking of No. 28, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team opens tournament play against Trinidad and Tobago and will compete against other highly ranked indoor teams. Tune in on Monday, October 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET to cheer on the Indoor USWNT!



