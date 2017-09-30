



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Brogdon as Scotland Boys’ U18 Head Coach.





Brogdon has been coaching for over ten years at various levels and up until recently at Grange in National League 1. He is the Head of Hockey at Stewarts Melville College, currently the U15 and U18 National School Champions, and was assistant to Graham Dunlop for two years in the U18 programme previously.



He comes come from a big hockey playing family and one of his younger brothers is a Rio Olympian.



Coming through the English system Brogdon has been involved in both Junior and Senior International set ups. His home club is Bowdon, however he played the vast majority of his career for Cannock, winning a number of national titles and competing in two European Cup finals.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said, “We are delighted to have secured Andrew’s services to work with this talented young group – and to help accelerate the development of our best young male athletes.



“Our ultimate goal for the under 18 programme is to provide a strong group of players into the under 21 and senior men’s programmes in the future – and ultimately to deliver the medal winning Olympians of the future. Andrew is one of a number of ambitious young coaches who we believe can help us drive towards our ambition of delivering successful Scotland teams and podium athletes.”



Andrew Brogdon said, “I am both proud and humbled to be given the opportunity to develop what is an exciting and ambitious group of young players. I look forward to playing a small part in helping them realise their obvious potential.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release