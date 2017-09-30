Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Green Army to play Scotland in 3 match series

Published on Saturday, 30 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
Ireland will host Scotland this October in a 3-match series.



Nothing separated the sides when they met at the European Championships in August as they played out a 0-0 draw. Sitting side by side in the world rankings, at 16 and 17, means these 3 fixtures are sure to be a tight affair. The series offers a great opportunity to see the Green Army compete at home for the first time this year following a busy 12 months which included World League 2, World League 3 and the recent European Championships.



Squad announcement will follow next week.

Match 1
Location: Playball The Pavilion, Stormont
Date: 22/10/17
Time: 5pm

Match 2:
Location: Banbridge Hockey Club
Date: 24/10/17
Time: 7pm

Match 3:
Location: Playball The Pavilion, Stormont
Date: 25/10/17
Time: 12:30pm

Irish Hockey Association media release

