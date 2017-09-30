Ireland will host Scotland this October in a 3-match series.







Nothing separated the sides when they met at the European Championships in August as they played out a 0-0 draw. Sitting side by side in the world rankings, at 16 and 17, means these 3 fixtures are sure to be a tight affair. The series offers a great opportunity to see the Green Army compete at home for the first time this year following a busy 12 months which included World League 2, World League 3 and the recent European Championships.





Squad announcement will follow next week.



Match 1

Location: Playball The Pavilion, Stormont

Date: 22/10/17

Time: 5pm



Match 2:

Location: Banbridge Hockey Club

Date: 24/10/17

Time: 7pm



Match 3:

Location: Playball The Pavilion, Stormont

Date: 25/10/17

Time: 12:30pm



Irish Hockey Association media release