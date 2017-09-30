By BRIAN YONGA





University of Nairobi's Mercy Oyugi (left) tussles for the ball with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology's (JKUAT) Perpetua Makana during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on September 23, 2017 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Struggling Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) host Kenyatta University (KU) Titans Saturday afternoon in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match looking to scale up the table.





The fixture is one of six matches on the cards this weekend following the union’s move to reschedule some matches to allow the national team more training time.



There will be no men’s Premier League with majority of the players on national team duty. Four second tier men’s league matches will be played this weekend - one ton Saturday and another three on Sunday. Also on Sunday, bottom placed University of Nairobi take on Vikings in another women’s top flight league match at the City Park Stadium.



In Mombasa, the hosts, who had a dismal first leg campaign, will be hoping for a winning start in their second leg campaign. MSC are currently placed ninth with four points in the 11 team women’s league. Their opponents are a place above and seven points ahead raising the stakes for this clash.



The hosts will also be out to exact revenge having lost the reverse fixture 3-0 despite dominating that particular match. MSC player-cum-coach Brenda Wangila is banking on home advantage to see of the students.



“The August break allowed us to go back to the drawing board and we are no ready to give it our best shot in the second leg,” Wangila said on Friday. The hosts will need to improve on their goal ratio having only netted a paltry four goals from 10 matches during the first leg.



Titans on the other hand come into the match on the back of last weekend’s loss to former league champions Sliders. The Moses Kagochi-led side are yet to win a league match in the second half of the season having also lost 3-0 to high-flying USIU Spartans.



Kagochi has challenged his charges to put the losses behind them and embark on a winning run.



“We have got some good players and they must step up and ensure we end our losing streak on Saturday,” Kagochi said. Titans skipper Olympia Chepchumba will be charged with running the midfield as she looks to create chances for the forwards.



A win will see the students move two points off seventh-placed Vikings who play on SUnday. Vikings are also yet to win a match since the second leg began this month, drawing 0-0 with JKUAT and losing 6-0 to champions Telkom.



In the men’s national league, Kisumu Youngstars will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win against Dedan Kimathi University on Sunday.



FIXTURES (All matches at the City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



Premier Women: Mombasa Sports Club v KU Titans – 3pm (Mombasa)



National Men: Bay Club v Dedan Kimathi – 9am (Kisumu)



Sunday



National men: Kisumu Youngstars v Dedan Kimathi – 9am (Kisumu), Wazalendo Masters v Daystar University (3.30pm), Thika Rovers v Impala (5pm)



Premier Women: UoN v Vikings- 2pm



