Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles goalkeeper Jeremy Gucassoff says the volume of internationals in their squad meant a slightly disjointed preparation for the new season but they are now going all guns blazing for the EHL in Barcelona next week.





Between the senior and Under-21 sides, Racing had a massive seven players involved with the Belgian teams with the latter only finishing up in Valencia with a silver medal early in September.



“Our prep wasn't perfect due to the international summer,” Gucassoff told the EHL website. “As such, we weren't together much before start of September. However, now we have started the competition well and we have now two games left to fix the last details for the first round of EHL.”



This starts with a Friday evening game at home against Beerschot and then a mouth-watering date with Dragons on Sunday. It serves as the perfect preparation for their EHL ROUND1 group where they will meet Poland’s WKS Grunwald Poznan and Ireland’s Banbridge.



It gives new coach Xavier Reckinger – who moved from Herakles during the summer – a great stage to develop his panel and gain knowledge of where they are at.



“I know Reck for a long while now as he was part of the national squad when I started as well as Jerome Truyens, Tom Boon and Cedric Charlier,” Gucassoff added. “Xavier is a great coach as he knows exactly where he wants to go and has a clear idea of what we need to reach top level.



“It's also nice to integrate young guys in our team. They have improved so much during the last two years. Martin Lambeau was captain of the Under-21s this summer and Augustin [Meurmans] has already played two big tournaments with the Red Lions. Tommy has just joined us this season but they are all really important for our team.”



As for the EHL draw, he says it is a big challenge: “We know we have a tough draw. Irish hockey has improved so much last few years and it's gonna be a difficult one. On the other hand, Poznan have a lot of experienced players with a few that used to play in Belgium in the recent past. They know the competition and we'll have to be really focused to avoid problems.



“The EHL is the best competition that you can play with your club. With Racing, our best memory is of course when we reached the FINAL4 a few years ago and that's why we can't wait to take part to this event once again.”



