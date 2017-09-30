PERTH: India 'A' women's team started their campaign in the Australian Hockey League with a defeat on Friday, going down 1-3 to Victoria in a high-quality encounter here.





Emily Hurtz (22nd minute), Aisling Utri (41st) and Madi Ratcliffe (55th) struck for Victoria while India's consolation goal was scored by captain Preeti Dubey (47th).



Both the teams started the first quarter cautiously. The Indian team was put under pressure early on and Suman Thoudam got a green card for a desperate foul in the fourth minute.



However, neither team could produce any goals as scores remained 0-0 after the first quarter.



Victoria were quicker off the blocks in the second quarter as they scored a wonderful field goal through Emily Hurtz in the 22nd minute to take a 1-0 lead in the match.



The visitors though created chances but could not level the scoreline as Victoria led by a goal at the end of second quarter.



The third quarter saw Victoria dominate possession as they extended their lead through a well taken penalty stroke through Aisling Utri in the 41st minute.



However, India started off the fourth quarter stronger and dictated the tempo which resulted in their captain Preeti Dubey pulling one back for the visitors by scoring a field goal in the 47th minute.



But Victoria piled pressure on the young Indian team as they earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute. It was Madi Ratcliffe who converted it.



India 'A' women's team plays New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday.



