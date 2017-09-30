PERTH: India 'A' men's team began their Australian Hockey League campaign with a 4-1 win over Western Australia on Friday.





Armaan Qureshi (6th minute), Affan Yousuf (30th), Amit Rohidas (45th) and Talwinder Singh (50th) were the goal-scorers for India as the visitors registered an emphatic win.



Western Australia's solitary goal was scored by Liam Flynn in the 56th minute.



The Indian team started the match on the front foot as they piled pressure on Western Australia in the early stages through attacking hockey.



The visitors were awarded an early penalty corner in the sixth minute which was converted by Armaan Qureshi to give the side a 1-0 lead. The scoreline remained the same at the end of first quarter.



Western Australia were awarded a penalty corner in the second quarter but they could not make the most of it as India's goalkeeper Krishan Pathak made a great save to deny the opposition.



India continued to dominate the match, producing some slick passing which brought rewards to them. Affan Yousuf finished off a brilliant field goal in the 30th minute to give India a two-goal cushion at the end of second quarter.



India 'A' dictated the tempo of the play in the third quarter also as they had most of the possession which helped them in further extending the lead when Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute to end the third quarter on a high.



The visitors continued putting pressure on the Western Australia team as they scored a fourth through Talwinder Singh in the 50th minute to ensure that the match was sealed in their favour.



Western Australia's Liam Flynn scored a field goal in the 56th minute which served as a consolation for them.



India 'A' play New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday.



The Times of India