AHL 2017: Indian men's A team win 4-1 and women's A team lose 1-3 in their first match



s2h team



India ‘A’ Men’s team started off their 2017 Men’s Australian Hockey League campaign with a 4-1 win over Western Australia. Armaan Qureshi (6’), Affan Yousuf (30’), Amit Rohidas (45’) and Talwinder Singh (50’) were the goal-scorers for India as the visitors registered an emphatic win. Western Australia's solitary goal was scored by Liam Flynn in the 56th minute.





The Indian team started the match on the front foot as they piled pressure on Western Australia in the early stages through great attacking hockey. The visitors were awarded an early penalty corner in the 6th minute which was converted by Armaan Qureshi to give the side a 1-0 lead, scoreline remaining the same at the end of first quarter.



Western Australia were awarded a penalty corner in the second quarter but they could not make the most of it as India’s goalkeeper Krishan Pathak made a great save to deny the opposition. India continued to dominate the match producing some slick passing which brought rewards for the visitors. Affan Yousuf finished off a brilliant field goal in the 30th minute to give India a two-goal cushion at the end of second quarter.



India ‘A' dictated the tempo of the play in the third quarter also as they had most of the possession which helped them in further extending the lead to three goals when Amit Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute to end the third quarter on a high.



The visitors continued putting pressure on the Western Australia team as they scored a fourth through Talwinder Singh in the 50th minute to ensure that the match was sealed in their favour.



Western Australia’s Liam Flynn scored a field goal in the 56th minute which served as a consolation.



In the women's match, India ‘A’ team started their 2017 Women’s Australian Hockey League campaign with a loss, as Victoria won the match 3-1 in a high-quality encounter. Goals from Emily Hurtz (22’), Aisling Utri (41’) and Madi Ratcliffe (55') were enough for Victoria to start their campaign with a win as India's consolation goal was scored by captain Preeti Dubey (47’).



Both the teams started the first quarter cautiously. The Indian team was put under pressure early on which saw in the resulting of Suman Thoudam getting a green card in the 4th minute. However, neither team could produce any goals as scores remained 0-0 after the first quarter.



Victoria were quicker off the blocks in the second quarter as they scored a wonderful field goal through Emily Hurtz in the 22nd minute to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the match. The visitors though created chances but could not level the scoreline as Victoria led by a goal at the end of second quarter.



The third quarter saw Victoria dominate possession as they extended their lead through a well taken penalty stroke which was converted by Aisling Utri in the 41st minute. However, India started off the fourth quarter stronger and were dictating the tempo which resulted in India’s captain Preeti Dubey pulled one back for the visitors scoring a field goal in the 47th minute.



But Victoria piled pressure on the young Indian team as they earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute. It was Madi Ratcliffe who converted the penalty corner which was enough to secure the win.



India ‘A’ Women’s team play New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday 30 September 2017 at 13.00 hrs IST.



India men's ‘A’ team play New South Wales in their next Pool B encounter on Saturday 30 September 2017 at 16.30 hrs IST.



