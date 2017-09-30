Ben Somerford







Last year’s finalists Queensland Scorchers and Victoria Vipers both made it two wins from two games on day two of the Australian Hockey League (AHL) at Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.





Queensland were too strong for New Zealand’s Development side, racing to a three-goal lead by half-time.



Ashlea Fey scored a penalty stroke on 13 minutes after a yellow card to Frances Davies, with Savannah Fitzpatrick (16’) and Stephanie Kershaw (23’) adding goals in the second period.



Victoria backed up their opening day 4-1 win over SA, by defeating India’s Development side 3-1.



Vipers skipper Emily Hurtz (22’) scored her second goal of the AHL, before youngster Aisling Utri (41’) doubled Victoria’s advantage with a penalty stroke.



India replied two minutes into the final period through Preeti Dubey, but the Vipers sealed the win with a Madi Ratcliffe (55’) goal from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, South Australia Suns claimed their first win with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Tasmania.



Miki Spano (6’) opened the scoring, before Hockeyroo Karri McMahon (30’and 34’) scored two goals from penalty corners. Hattie Shand (50’) and Alison Penington (53’) rounded out the scoring.



On Saturday, NSW plays India (3.30pm all times WST), WA faces NT (5.30pm) and ACT plays New Zealand (7.30pm).



In the men’s tournament, the reigning champions Victoria Vikings also made it two from two with a comfortable 4-0 win over New Zealand’s Development side.



Russell Ford (23’, 29’ and 31’) netted a hat-trick with Max Hendry (50’) adding the cherry on top of the cake.



Hosts WA Thundersticks were downed 4-1 by India, with the visitors opening the scoring early via Armaan Qureshi (6’) from a penalty corner and they never looked back.



Yousuf Affan (30’), Amit Rohidas (45’) and Talwinder Singh (50’) added further goals for India, before WA replied with a consolation from Liam Flynn after 56 minutes.



Tassie Tigers crushed SA Hotshots 6-0, led by doubles from Kieron Arthur (20’ and 31’) and Sam McCambridge (28’ and 48’). Ian McHugh (10’) and Kurt Mackey (50’) also scored.



On Saturday, Queensland meet New Zealand (3pm), ACT take on NT (5pm) and NSW face India (7pm) in a big game.



Hockey Australia media release