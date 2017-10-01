

Gemma McCaw made her international debut for New Zealand in 2008. PHOTOSPORT



Gemma McCaw said retiring from the Black Sticks after nine years of international hockey wasn't an easy to decision to make.





McCaw confirmed the news on Sunday via Facebook after making herself unavailable for this month's Oceania Cup in Sydney earlier this week.



The 27-year-old from Tauranga played 246 matches for New Zealand - making her the third most capped women's player - and scored 71 goals after making her international debut in 2008.





McCaw at last year's Rio Olympics. PHOTOSPORT



Black Sticks coach Mark Hager told Stuff this week he had spoken with McCaw at last month's national competition in Wellington - where she was dominant for the winning Midlands side - and said she needed more time away from hockey to focus on her work career and family life.



McCaw, who featured for New Zealand at three Olympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016, said on Facebook she felt very privileged to have represented her country.





McCaw announced her retirement from the Black Sticks via social media. GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF



She won silver and bronze medals with New Zealand at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and Glasgow respectively.



Gemma McCaw's Facebook post in full



"I would like to take this opportunity to announce the end of my hockey career with the Black Sticks. I feel very privileged for every opportunity I have had over the last 9 years and have loved representing my country. During this time I have met some amazing people, made friendships that will last a lifetime and travelled the world playing the game I love.



"Thank you to everyone in the hockey community that has supported me and the team over the years, we are so grateful for all that you do.

Ad Feedback



"To the girls that I've played alongside, it's been an absolute pleasure and I've enjoyed sharing the highs, lows, blood, sweat and tears that we've been through. We've dealt with some huge setbacks, coming agonizingly close to an Olympic Medal on two occasions and I admire you all for giving everything you have.



"To all the sponsors and supporters over the years, thank you for helping make it all possible.



"To my family and friends, It would've been a lot harder without your love and support. Thanks for always being there and sharing in my good news and tough times too. Thanks Mum and Dad, I know you did everything you could and having you there always supporting meant the world to me. Its never easy making a decision like this but it's been a great ride and I'm excited about the next chapter."



Stuff