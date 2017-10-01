

Gemma McCaw in her time with the Black Sticks. Photo / Photosport



Gemma McCaw has confirmed her retirement from international hockey.





McCaw, who is the third most capped women's player with 246 tests, had not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympic Games after taking time away from the national squad.



While she played for Midlands in the recent National Hockey League, she announced today that her time with the Black Sticks has come to an end.



"I would like to take this opportunity to announce the end of my hockey career with the Black Sticks," McCaw posted on Facebook.



"I feel very privileged for every opportunity I have had over the last 9 years and have loved representing my country. During this time I have met some amazing people, made friendships that will last a lifetime and travelled the world playing the game I love.



"Thank you to everyone in the hockey community that has supported me and the team over the years, we are so grateful for all that you do.



"To the girls that I've played alongside, it's been an absolute pleasure and I've enjoyed sharing the highs, lows, blood, sweat and tears that we've been through. We've dealt with some huge setbacks, coming agonizingly close to an Olympic Medal on two occasions and I admire you all for giving everything you have.



"To all the sponsors and supporters over the years, thank you for helping make it all possible.



"To my family and friends, It would've been a lot harder without your love and support. Thanks for always being there and sharing in my good news and tough times too. Thanks Mum and Dad, I know you did everything you could and having you there always supporting meant the world to me. Its never easy making a decision like this but it's been a great ride and I'm excited about the next chapter."



Black Sticks head coach Mark Hager wished McCaw all the best for her future endeavours and said the door was never shut if she ever changed her mind.



"Gemma is a very talented athlete and has been an important part of our team over a span of eight years, and has been a big factor in helping us improve on the world stage to where we are now.



"To have played so many games for her country certainly puts her among a select few of fantastic players. I thank her for her huge contributions to the team and the sport of hockey as a whole and wish her good luck as she shifts focus onto her career," he said.



The New Zealand Herald