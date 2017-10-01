By BRIAN YONGA





Olympia Chepchumba of Kenyatta University Titans drives the ball during a past Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Visiting Kenyatta University Titans beat hosts Mombasa Sports Club 3-0 on Saturday in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match.





A brace from Gloria Juma and further strike from Grace Wangare saw the students come away with the three points in Mombasa.



Titans’ coach Moses Kagochi was pleased with his team’s reaction having seen his side lose their last game prior to Saturday’s result.



“It was the perfect response to losing to Sliders last weekend and the players have shown good fighting spirit and we hope the win can inspire us to have a good run this season,” Kagochi said.



The result moved the students to 14 points, two behind Vikings, who play bottom placed University of Nairobi at City Park Stadium on Sunday.



They, however, remain in eighth place after playing 13 matches. The hosts had a decent start but failed to capitalise on the huge possession and were dully punished.



After a dead drubber first quarter, Titans began to create chances in the second quarter with skipper Olympia Chepchumba and Brenda Omaido pulling strings in midfield.



The duo combined to set up the team’s opener in the 25th minute. Omaido weaved her way past two MSC players before pulling the ball back to Chepchumba who teed up Wangare to bury the ball past Brenda Wangila in the MSC goal.



Juma scored twice in the 43rd and 47 minutes as the students completed a remarkable performance.



The second tier men’s league match between Bay Club and Dedan Kimathi was postponed.



Daily Nation