Western Wildcats leapt into top spot in the Scottish first division on goal difference from Grange after beating Dundee Wanderers 6-0 at Auchenhowie. Wildcats were three up at the interval, Andrew McConnell scored twice while Matt McGinley got the other. Wildcats continued to add to Wanderers misery after the break with further strikes by Rhury Smith, Richard Pollok, and finally Owen Jenkins-Garcia.





In contrast Grange made heavy weather of disposing of a plucky Hillhead side, only a last gasp strike by Luke Cranney for a 3-2 preserved the blushes and the Edinburgh side`s winning sequence. Grange had most of the possession and chances in the first half but failed to break the deadlock, both Frank Ryan and Jacob Tweedie shot wide while Callum McKenzie`s opportunity was blocked by keeper Jamie Frail. The Edinburgh side were finally rewarded when Ryan did all the build-up work and captain Cammie Fraser finished off the move with a low shot from close range. Hillhead stuck to their task and a flowing move opened up the Grange defence leaving a diving Adam Carmichael to level proceedings. The home side were more proactive after the interval, their effort was rewarded following a gift from the Edinburgh defence and Callum Duke converted the resulting penalty. Duke then turned sinner, the Glasgow side were awarded another penalty but this time the Scotland player blasted his spot effort well over the bar. Grange took advantage of this let off when teenager Callum McKenzie poked the ball home after the home defence failed to clear the danger. As the game seemed to be heading for a share of the points the ball fell to Cranney within the final minute and his fierce reverse stick shot flew into the roof of the net for a belated winner.



Bromac Kelburne slipped back into third spot after being held to a 2-2 draw by Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. The Taysiders perhaps shaded the first half on possession but it was Michael Christie who broke the deadlock for the Paisley side with a good shot. When Johnny Christie added a second 12 minutes into the second half, it looked as if the champions would leave Tayside with the points. However, Jamie Golden pulled one back following a rebound at a penalty corner. The scores were tied up with two minutes to go when Menzieshill`s penalty corner expert Aidan McQuade scored for a share of the points.



Uddingston picked up their first points of the season with a 7-2 win over Inverleith, there was a hat-trick for Seven Hughes, Steven Percy got a brace and the others came from the Malaysian pair Roslie Ashraf and Rosley Zabad. Inverleith`s consolations came from a penalty corner from Magnus Ferrier and Tasos Varisamidis from open play.



Finally, Clydesdale also got off the mark with a 2-1 away win at Edinburgh University. The students were a goal ahead at the interval through Ewen Mackie. But the visitors stole the second half with two penalty corner strikes by Chris McFadden to secure the away victory and move off the bottom of the table.



