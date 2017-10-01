Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Saturday round-up – September 30

Published on Sunday, 01 October 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
A busy day across the Irish EY Hockey League and the Leinster and Munster Division One for both men and women; check out all the results from UCD vs Cork Harlequins from Belfield



Men
EY Hockey League: Annadale 1 (P Caruth) Three Rock Rovers 7 (R Pautz 4, B Walker 2, R Canning); Cookstown 2 (M Kerr, S Smyth) Pembroke 3 (A Sothern 2, C Mushiete); Lisnagarvey 4 (M Nelson, J Corry, J Lorimer, A Williamson) Monkstown 2 (K Lynch, A Ward); Railway Union 0 Banbridge 4 (J Wright, L Witherow, A Tinney, D Ward).

Leinster Division 1: Dublin North 4 (E Bane 2, R West 2) Kilkenny 1 (D Coffey); UCD 4 (J Guilfoyle, D Nolan, A Meates, A Keane) Clontarf 1 (S Cassidy); Avoca 2 (J McCormack 2) Trinity 1 (W King); Weston 2 (K Bell 2) Rathgar 4 (S Gould, A Malcolm, J Willoughby, S Ludgate); Corinthian v YMCA – postponed

Munster Division 1: Cork C of I B 2 (P Sweetnam, K O’Dea) Bandon 3 (D Smith 2, C Sweetnam); Limerick 5 (N Eacrett, C Morrow, Q Eacrett, J Hodkinson, J von Maydell) Cork Harlequins 1 (A Dale); UCC 4 (S Jermyn 2, A Power, C Kingston) Ashton 0.

Women
EY Hockey League: Ards 2 (F Brown, C Brown) Pembroke Wanderers 1 (G Pinder); Belfast Harlequins 3 (L Geddes, Z Wilson, R Johnston) Hermes-Monkstown 2 (L Lloyd, S Hoban-Logan); Loreto 1 (N Small) Railway Union 1 (N Carey); Pegasus 6 (A Speers 2, S Thompson 2, K McKee, H Grieve) Trinity 1 (R O’Brien); UCD 1 (Deirdre Duke) Cork Harlequins 2 (Roisin Upton, Naomi Carroll).

Women’s Division 1: Old Alex 2 (S O’Mahony 2) Clontarf 0; Rathgar 0 Muckross 3 (Y Pratt 2, S Barnwell); North Kildare 0 Genesis 0; Our Lady’s 2 (C Scallan, S McPhillips) Avoca 0; Corinthian 4 (C McGowan 2, J McGrane, A Kinlan) Glenanne 3 (K O’Connor, E Griffin, H Morrin)

Munster Division 1: Bandon 3 (K Desmond 2, S Sullivan) Limerick 0; Catholic Institute 3 (E Ryan 2, C O’Shea) Ashton 0.

