Hannah Martin scored twice as defending champions Surbiton defeated Clifton Robinsons 3-1 in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Surbiton were held at Canterbury last weekend whilst Clifton Robinsons started their season with a 2-0 victory, but the hosts were in control early on Saturday.



Martin opened the scoring with a field goal just two minutes in, before Isabelle Petter doubled the advantage three minutes later.



Tara Chittenden gave Clifton hope when she converted a penalty corner on the stroke of half time, but Martin grabbed her second 10 minutes after the restart to secure the points for Surbiton.



It looks set to be another competitive season with no side having a 100 per cent record after two games.



Elsewhere, Leicester got their season off and running with a 2-0 home victory against East Grinstead.



Goals from Katie Long and Phoebe Willars saw the hosts claim the points, as East Grinstead are still yet to score this season.



Two winners from the opening day met as Bowdon Hightown entertained Slough, but the sides could not be separated as the game ended goalless.



Holcombe made it four teams tied on four points after a 3-1 victory at home against the University of Birmingham.



Eleanor Watton broke the deadlock just before the interval, with Leah Wilkinson doubling the advantage on 43 minutes.



Lily Owsley struck to halve the deficit on 51 minutes, but Steph Elliott opened her account for the season to seal victory nine minutes from time.



Buckingham got their first victory after returning to the top flight, running out 4-2 winners at home to Canterbury.



The hosts were comfortable at the break, Natasha James, Zoe Shipperley and Kitty Higgins all converting penalty corners for a 3-0 lead.



Emily Rowlands extended the advantage in the second half, before strikes from Mel Clewlow and Lucy Hyams in the last ten minutes gave Canterbury some consolation.



Investec Conference North



Sophie Robinson was in outstanding form as she fired four goals in Beeston’s 8-0 win over Wakefield to put them top of the Investec Women’s Conference North after the first two games.



Brooklands Poynton have also won both of their games and are second on goal difference after a 7-0 defeat of Liverpool Sefton away from home. Claire Wallace starred for the visitors, hitting a hat-trick.



Sutton Coldfield hold a 100 per cent record too after beating Timperley 5-2, Bethan Merriman their hat-trick hero taking her season tally to four.



Sophia Crawshay was among the goals again this week netting twice for Fylde in their 3-2 defeat of Loughborough Students and Anna Baker’s goal was enough to give the University of Durham a 1-0 win over Ben Rhydding.



Investec Conference East



Hampstead and Westminster are the early pacesetters in the Investec Women’s Conference East, they made it two wins from two with a 6-1 win over Barnes.



Jasmine Clark scored twice with Louise Radford, Lauren Turner, Hayley Turner and Sarah Robertson all on target.



Sevenoaks also have maximum points after two games, Cathy Gilliat-Smith firing a hat-trick in a comfortable 7-0 win over Southgate.



Bedford remain unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at home to Chelmsford, Kate Costin’s second goal in as many games cancelled out by Bryony Lund nine minutes from time.



Wimbledon are off and running after a 3-1 win at Cambridge City, all three goals coming in the last ten minutes, whilst Elizabeth Clymer scored the only goal as Harleston Magpies defeated St Albans.



Investec Conference West



Three teams have two wins from two games in the Investec Women’s Conference West but it is Stourport who top the table with the best goals total with nine.



Lora Symonds helped them boost their tally with a treble in their 4-2 win against Olton and West Warwicks.



Reading were 3-0 victors against Cannock with Sophie Shakespeare, Keelie Perham and Emily Harris all on target. Trojans maintained their perfect start with a 1-0 win against Gloucester City courtesy of a Philippa Stewart goal.



Swansea City eased to a 3-0 win against Team Bath Buccaneers and Oxford Hawks beat Isca 2-1, Caro Harris scoring the winner three minutes from time.



* Full results, tables and fixtures from the Investec Women’s Hockey League is available here - http://www.englandhockey.co.uk/page_noside.asp?section=2342§ionTitle=Fixtures%2C+Results+%26+Standings



England Hockey Board Media release