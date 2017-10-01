

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/ World Sport Pics



Wimbledon’s Gordon McIntyre says the English club’s date with HC Bloemendaal next week in ROUND of the EHL is a perfect “showcase” for both clubs to display their best hockey.





The meeting between his club – who reached the FINAL4 last season – and the two-time EHL champions is one of the mouth-watering ties at the Pau Negre Stadium, Barcelona at 16.15 (CET) on Friday.



Looking ahead to the tie, the Scottish international said: “Ideally an easier draw would've been better in the long run but getting Bloemendaal is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we can do. It's really unfortunate that one of us won't be there in KO16!



“I haven't seen much of them this season but what I have seen has only made me more excited to get out there!”



So far, Wimbledon have played just one game this season, a competitive draw with an emerging Beeston last weekend. The Londoners face city rivals Hampstead & Westminster on Sunday in their second tie, their last before taking on Bloemendaal.



And McIntyre says his side are bouyant and buzzing for the challenges that await.



“The mood in the camp coming into the EHL is excitement and everyone is ready to go. Preseason has been tough this year due to the addition of new players, international tournaments, and players needing some well-deserved rest. However, the team has gelled well and there is strong competition for places so we are looking forward to a good season.



“The players coming in have strengthened each of the lines. Iain Lewers provides a top class defender who can threaten with long passes. Ali Brogdon gives us even more pace and skill in our attacking players.



“Jonty Griffiths will help solidify the defence as well as add a different attacking threat for us. Ed Horler has already showed through preseason he is a big threat and hopefully, he can keep the goals coming.”



It will be Wimbledon’s third EHL tournament of 2017 – the only club to be in that position – after they beat UHC Hamburg and German champs Mannheimer HC in April in Eindhoven before enduring a tough weekend in June in Antwerp at the FINAL4.



Nonetheless, it was an unforgettable experience for McIntyre and his teammates and a feeling he would love to recreate.



“I had previous experience with Beeston in getting to KO8 a couple of times but never managing to progress. The feeling when Bally [Phil Ball] scored the winning penalty against Mannheimer was unbelievable – to beat two top German sides back to back was a great credit to how strong our team was.



“Unfortunately, it didn't end so well for us in the FINAL4 but it was still a valuable learning experience and helped identify where we need to improve and, with that experience along with new players, hopefully, we can be successful again this season.”



Once the Bloemendaal tie is done and dusted, they will go on to meet Austria’s record champions SV Arminen on Saturday hoping that top spot from Pool A and qualification for the KO16 is on the line.



Euro Hockey League media release