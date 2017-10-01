Ben Somerford







NSW Waratahs took a big stride towards the Australian Hockey League (AHL) semi-finals after defeating India 1-0 on day three of the Men’s Tournament at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday.





Blake Govers (37’) scored the only goal of the game, shortly after teammate Kurt Lovett was yellow carded in the third period.



The Waratahs, who beat ACT 3-0 on day one, moved a win clear on top of Pool B, with India, Northern Territory and WA all square on one win after two matches.



NT claimed their maiden victory with a 3-2 triumph over winless ACT on Saturday.



Oscar Wookey (24’) put NT ahead, before the Lakers hit back via Niranjan Gupte (32’) and Troy Sutherland (35’).



The Stingers equalised almost immediately through Isaac Farmilo (36’), before he scored the winner in the final period on 52 minutes.



In Pool A, Queensland Blades knocked off New Zealand’s Development side 6-1, lifting them level on points with pool leaders Victoria after two games.



Scott Boyde and Daniel Beale scored doubles for Queensland, while Matthew Swann and Troy Elder also hit the scoresheet, with Dylan Thomas scoring New Zealand’s goal.



On Sunday, Tasmania play Victoria (5pm) and ACT meet WA (7pm).



In the Women’s Tournament, WA Diamonds and NSW Arrows underlined their credentials with big wins over Northern Territory and India respectively.



WA knocked off NT 5-0 in Pool A with Kathryn Slattery hitting a brace, including the opener from a penalty corner.



The Diamonds scored three goals from penalty corners, with Rachel Frusher and Penny Squibb also having success, while Roos Broek scored the other.



NSW crushed India 7-0 in Pool B with Hockeyroos forward Emily Smith scoring two goals including a 48th minute penalty stroke.



Courtney Schonell, Jaime Hemmingway and Jessica Watterson all scored as the Arrows raced to a four-goal lead inside 20 minutes. Kaitlin Nobbs (46’) and Abigail Wilson (52’) added the other goals.



New Zealand beat ACT Strikers 2-0 in Pool A courtesy of goals from Megan Hull (36’) and Deanna Ritchie (58’). The result leaves the Strikers without a win after two games.



On Sunday, Tasmania face Victoria (1pm) and WA tackle Queensland (3pm) in a big game.



Hockey Australia media release