



SPRING CITY, Pa. - The U.S. Women's National Indoor Team got off to a good start in the first of their six-games by beating the visiting Australia's Women's National Indoor Development Team, 9-0.





Goals came at regular intervals in the first half through Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) (2), Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.) (2 PC), Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) (1 PC) and Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) (1 PC). Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) scored an individual goal in the 24th minute, Gerzabeck added her third off a rebound in the 28th minute and Wirth rounded out the scoring with four minutes to go.



The second game of the Indoor USWNT against Australia's Development Team will take place tomorrow, Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Training Center in Spring City, Pa. Admission is free to all matches so come out and support Team USA.



Goal Scoring Summary:

Team Minute Player Action Score

USA 3 #3 Barham FG 1 - 0

USA 5 #3 Barham FG 2 - 0

USA 6 #4 Gerzabek PC 3 - 0

USA 7 #30 Campbell PC 4 - 0

USA 11 Popper PC 5 - 0

USA 14 #4 Gerzabek FG 6 - 0

USA 24 Wirth FG 7 - 0

USA 28 #4 Gerzabek FG 8 - 0

USA 36 Wirth FG 9 - 0



USFHA media release