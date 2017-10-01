Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Strong Scoring Performance Gives Indoor USWNT Win Over Australia in First Match

SPRING CITY, Pa. - The U.S. Women's National Indoor Team got off to a good start in the first of their six-games by beating the visiting Australia's Women's National Indoor Development Team, 9-0.



Goals came at regular intervals in the first half through Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) (2), Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.) (2 PC), Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) (1 PC) and Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) (1 PC). Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) scored an individual goal in the 24th minute, Gerzabeck added her third off a rebound in the 28th minute and Wirth rounded out the scoring with four minutes to go.

The second game of the Indoor USWNT against Australia's Development Team will take place tomorrow, Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Training Center in Spring City, Pa. Admission is free to all matches so come out and support Team USA.

Goal Scoring Summary:
Team     Minute     Player     Action     Score
 USA      3      #3 Barham      FG      1 - 0
 USA      5      #3 Barham      FG      2 - 0
 USA      6      #4 Gerzabek      PC      3 - 0
 USA      7      #30 Campbell      PC      4 - 0
 USA      11      Popper      PC      5 - 0
 USA      14      #4 Gerzabek      FG      6 - 0
 USA      24      Wirth      FG      7 - 0
 USA      28      #4 Gerzabek      FG      8 - 0
 USA      36      Wirth     FG      9 - 0

USFHA media release

